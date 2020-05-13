President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that the minister of the Secretariat of Government, Luiz Eduardo Ramos, “made a mistake” when speaking in testimony that he would have cited the Federal Police when collecting intelligence reports from several agencies during last month’s ministerial meeting which is at the center of an investigation pending at the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Upon leaving the Palácio da Alvorada this morning, Bolsonaro again insisted that he did not quote the words “Federal Police”, “superintendence” or “investigation” throughout the ministerial meeting, in which, according to ex-minister Sergio Moro, the president would have a change was made to the PF superintendency in Rio de Janeiro.

“Ramos was wrong. But as it is a meeting, I have the video. Ramos, if he said that, was wrong,” said the president.

In his testimony, Ramos said that Bolsonaro has on several occasions complained about the speed and quality of the reports he received from the Brazilian Intelligence Service – which includes the PF and Abin, according to a document that . had access to.

Ramos also said that at the April 22 meeting, Bolsonaro charged all ministers and said: “You need to be with me.” According to the head of the Secretariat of Government, the president mentioned, by way of example, that if he were dissatisfied with his personal security in Rio de Janeiro, he would change the head responsible for it and, if he did not resolve, he would change the minister, looking at this moment towards Heleno, who would be sitting opposite Moro.

The ministerial meeting on April 22 was quoted by ex-minister Moro in the testimony he gave in the context of the open inquiry, whose rapporteur is Minister Celso de Mello, of the STF, to investigate the accusations made by him when announcing his resignation from office that Bolsonaro tried to interfere politically in the Federal Police.

On Wednesday, Bolsonaro reaffirmed that he did not deal with exchanges with the Federal Police or investigations.

“I talk about the safety of my family and friends,” said the president. “I didn’t say his name in the video. There is no word Sergio Moro. I covered my personal security in Rio de Janeiro. The PF does not do my personal security, who does it is GSI … Who does security? minister is Heleno “.

Asked directly whether he then considered firing Heleno, one of his closest ministers, Bolsonaro said he would not go into details. “He is my security guard. The video is very clear, the meeting is clear,” he said.

Bolsonaro said he may even release the video of the ministerial meeting to clear up doubts. “For me, I disclose,” said the president. “If I’m not mistaken, Celso de Mello yesterday officiated Moro’s lawyer, AGU and the Justice exactly to see if we get into this line to disclose, even with the bad words I always speak,” he said.

The president added that he decided not to hold weekly meetings of the Council of Ministers, as was the case every Tuesday. From now on, he said, it will be a monthly meeting, a socializing breakfast after the flag of Brazil is raised in front of Alvorada.

