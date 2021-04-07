Bolsonaro Says Petrobras Pricing Policy Could Change

BRASILIA, April 7 (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that state oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA could change its fuel pricing policy, calling the company’s decision to raise prices “unacceptable”. of natural gas 39%.

In a speech, Bolsonaro pledged, however, not to interfere with Petrobras, as the company is commonly known.

Brazil has a long history of governments that intervened in fuel prices, generating huge costs for taxpayers.

Bolsonaro was elected on free-market promises, but stoked fears of intervention after he said in February he would replace Petrobras CEO after truckers’ complaints about high fuel prices.

Bolsonaro’s statement is consistent with comments from the past few months. The new Petrobras president has said that he expects the company’s fuel pricing policy to change.

(Report by Lisandra Paraguassu and Jake Spring, Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)