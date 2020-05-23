BRASÍLIA – President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday evening, 22, when he returned to the Palácio da Alvorada, that the video of the ministerial meeting on April 22 does not bring any evidence that could prove the accusation made by former minister Sérgio I live in an attempt at political interference in the Federal Police and criticized Minister Celso de Mello, of the STF, who determined advertising for the recording. For the representative, the subject is already “page turned”.

“The video, for us, was classified as secret. Mr. Celso de Mello was the one who suspended the confidentiality. So the responsibility for everything in that video that obviously has nothing to do with the investigation is the responsibility of Mr. Celso de Mello. None my minister has responsibility for what was said there “, he said.

The recording shows, for example, the Minister of Education, Abraham Weintraub, speaking of “putting these vagabonds in jail, starting at the Supreme Court” and the Minister of the Environment, Ricardo Salles, suggesting that they take advantage of the press’s focus on the pandemic of covid- 19 to “go past the cattle” in regulatory measures.

In another sequence of criticisms of Celso de Mello, Bolsonaro complained about the decision to consult the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) regarding a criminal complaint filed by the opposition that deals with the president’s alleged interference with the Federal Police. Among the requests for the document, a search and seizure of the president’s cell phone.

There has still been no decision by the Court on the matter. In mentioning the consultation with the PGR, the president provoked the STF to take steps to discover an alleged financier for Adélio Bispo, the man who stabbed Bolsonaro during the 2018 election campaign.

“What it seems that Celso de Mello wants me to do is cook the delivery of my phone. Nobody will take my phone. But still, Mr. Celso de Mello, the Supreme Court is asking for the confidentiality of Adélio’s lawyers. Brazil wants know, “he said.

The Chief Executive made a series of praises to the Attorney General, Augusto Aras, who will give the opinion to the STF and even expressly asked the Supreme Court Minister to withdraw the request.

“I respect, I admire, I have a deep affection for Mr. Augusto Aras. He is doing an exceptional job of the Public Ministry, as he has never seen in his life. Now, I’m sorry, Mr. Celso de Mello, withdraw your order because my phone will not be delivered” , he said, to applause from supporters who watched him.

With profanity, Bolsonaro spoke uninterruptedly for 54 minutes. It was his first public appearance after the video’s content was known. In the statement, he criticized Moro for having “posed as a victim” in the resignation episode and lamented what he called the former assistant’s “melancholy end”.

“Which part of the video contains the slightest evidence that there was any interference by me in the superintendence of Rio, or any other state, or in the PF general directorate? Zero, there is nothing. It was a shot in the water. I’m sorry, Mr. Sérgio Moro, a person who has a history, a past, helped a lot, with his pen, to do justice in Brazil by showing billionaire corruptions in state companies … have a melancholy end to that “, he said.

In addition to dealing with the dissemination of the video of the ministerial meeting, he took advantage of the speech at the entrance of the official residence to attack the press and insist on his position against social isolation. He also cited a series of episodes in which he classified reports critical of his and his children’s attitudes as persecution of the clan.

