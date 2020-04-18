President Jair Bolsonaro this Saturday complained to states that charge the federal government for aid in the face of the drop in revenue caused by isolation to stem the progress of the coronavirus, said there is no room in the budget for this and estimated that the costs of this compensation exceed 100 billions of reais.

In a live broadcast on Facebook, the president again criticized states and municipalities that adopted isolation measures to reduce the speed of contagion, but admitted that, according to a decision by the Supreme Federal Court (STF), this is a prerogative of the federal entities. Even so, he stated that “as far as it depends”, there will be a relaxation of the rules to restrict the movement of people.

“States have lost their biggest source of revenue, which is the ICMS. Some, here, now want the government to pay this bill,” he complained.

The president said he did not know the total collection losses of states and municipalities from ICMS and ISS, taxes most impacted by isolation. But he estimated the leak.

“We do not know how much the ICMS and ISS bill will reach. We are calculating much higher, much higher than R $ 100 billion. There is no room for that in the Budget. It is not ‘to become the head of the Executive’ … if here we break, Brazil breaks, “he said in the broadcast from the ramp of the Planalto Palace, where popular people were waiting for him with religious songs.

The drop in the collection of ICMS and ISS has been the result of clashes between governors, mayors and the federal government. The Chamber of Deputies even approved a proposal that determines the Union to compensate States and municipalities for these losses.

The project was seen as a fiscal bomb by Bolsonaro’s economic team and triggered a declared clash with the mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), whom the president accused, during the week, of acting to destabilize him. This Saturday, without naming names, Bolsonaro said that “they want to shake the Presidency of the Republic”, adding that “they will not” remove him from office.

The president was already in open dispute with governors and mayors.

“They are doing what they want. When the bill arrives, do not want to put it here. It is not for me, no, it is for the Brazilian people, because the money here is not mine, it is taxpayer tax,” said the president.

The government is working to get the Senate to vote on another bill instead of the one sent by the Chamber to help federative entities. The idea would be to offer a helping hand, without going through compensation for the loss of tax collection. Senators analyze the possibilities, but for now, they face the proposal of the most advantageous deputies to the States, who agonize to close the accounts and foresee even more expenses in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

