President Jair Bolsonaro made an appeal to the Supreme Federal Court (STF), especially Minister Alexandre de Moraes, to review the preliminary injunction that prevented Alexandre Ramage from taking office as director general of the Federal Police. The president’s request was made this Thursday, 30, during Facebook live.

“It is not for me, it is for the past life of this man, for his past, for all that he has done for the country. Let them review this decision so that he can assume. Ramage’s friendship with President Bolsonaro is because he was considered the person most prepared to make the security of the President of the Republic. His crime, his wrongdoing, is for having participated in my security, it is being close to me. I am sure that with this curriculum, Chief Ramage will do with that, at the head of the Federal Police, she has even more freedom “, argued Bolsonaro, after a detailed exposition of Ramage’s career, which includes a visit to the PF superintendency in Ceará and the Lava Jato operation team in Rio de Janeiro, which would make Ramage “a man used to fighting corruption”.

The inauguration of the delegate, previously in charge at the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin), was prevented after Minister Alexandre de Moraes considered that the appointment violated the principle of impersonality, since Ramage is close to President Bolsonaro and his family.

Reflecting on previous speeches on the subject, Bolsonaro said on live that he had made “an outburst this morning” and that he had “not offended anyone”. For the president, the eventual inauguration of Ramage as director general of the PF would bring generalized gains. “Thinking about Ramage, let this decision be reviewed as soon as possible,” asked the president.

