President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday, 30, that he will present his exams for the diagnosis of the new coronavirus, in case the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) loses an appeal in court that guarantees its privacy. “The Attorney General’s Office (AGU) must have appealed. And if we lose the appeal, then it will be filed. And I will feel violated. The law applies to the president and the most humble Brazilian citizen,” he declared.

This Thursday, 30, the deadline granted by the Federal Justice to the Union for the exams for diagnosis of the new coronavirus performed by the president ends. On Monday, the 27th, by decision of Judge Ana Lúcia Petri Betto, the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo obtained in court the right to obtain the covid-19 tests made by Bolsonaro.

“You know that there is a law that guarantees intimacy, right? If we both have a serious illness, we are not obliged to disclose the report. This is a law and the law applies to everyone,” he said.

Even before being officially notified, the AGU sent a manifestation to the Federal Court of São Paulo opposing the disclosure of the results of Bolsonaro’s examination. On six pages, AGU says the request should be denied, on the grounds that “intimacy and privacy are individual rights”. Wanted, the Plateau said it would not manifest.

Bolsonaro did the test for the virus twice, on March 12 and 17, after returning from an official mission in the United States, where he met with President Donald Trump. On both occasions, the chief executive said, via social media, that he tested negative for the disease, but did not display a copy of the results. At least 23 people who accompanied the president on the visit to the United States, including close aides, were later diagnosed with the disease.

The day after the decision of the Court, on Tuesday, 28, speaking in front of the Palácio da Alvorada, the president commented on the decision and insisted that he had not contracted the virus.

“For my part, it is okay to show (the result), but I want to show that I have the right not to show it. Why do you want to know soon if I am a virgin or not, I will have to submit a virginity test for you. It’s positive or negative, what do you think there? “, said the president at the time.

He pointed out that he never had the symptoms of covid-19. “You guys never saw me here crawling, with a runny nose … I didn’t have, put (new coronavirus). And I don’t lie. And I don’t lie. Unfortunately, I don’t have the law number or the article here. Sorry here, but if we if we have AIDS, for example, the law guarantees us anonymity. Okay? Why does it have to be different for me? “, asked the president.

Codenames

The Chief Executive also informed that for the past ten years he has used codenames in ordering tests and prescribing medicines. “I always talked to the doctor, ‘put on the fancy name’ because you can go there, Jair Bolsonaro, it was already a big deal, especially in 2010, when I started showing up a lot, you know; someone can do something weird. And so it was in every exam I do, which has a code, “he said.

