Mateus Vargas and Julia Lindner

BRASILIA – Contrary once again to the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) for social isolation during the pandemic period of the new coronavirus, President Jair Bolsonaro said this Thursday that he will have a barbecue next Saturday (9) for some 30 guests.

“I’m going to have a barbecue on Saturday here at home. Let’s have a chat, maybe a peladinha. There must be about 30 (guests). There will be no drinks. There will be a kitty, R $ 70.00”, said the president when he returned at the end of the day to the Alvorada Palace.

The president also warned that he wants to visit his mother in about two weeks. The president’s mother, Mrs. Olinda Bolsonaro, 93, lives in Eldorado, in the Vale do Ribeira region, in the interior of São Paulo, 248 kilometers from the city of São Paulo.

Since the declaration of a state of emergency due to the pandemic, President Bolsonaro has had several commitments over the weekend, contrary to the recommendations of social isolation. In Brasília, he has already visited local commerce, causing agglomeration in administrative regions of the federal capital and participated in demonstrations favorable to his government and contrary to the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court.

