On the day that Brazil recorded a new daily record of deaths by Covid-19, President Jair Bolsonaro said he regrets the deaths caused by the epidemic, but it is “everyone’s destiny”.

“We mourn all the dead, but it is everyone’s destiny,” Bolsonaro said Tuesday morning, in response to a request from a person at the gate of the Palácio da Alvorada for a word to the mourners.

At night, the Ministry of Health reported that Brazil on Tuesday registered a new daily record of deaths due to the coronavirus, with 1,262 deaths, which brings the total in the country to 31,199.

28,936 new infections were also reported, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 555,383. The number, however, does not reach the record for a single day since the beginning of the pandemic, registered on May 30, when there were more than 33 thousand new confirmed cases.

The previous daily high for Covid-19 deaths was May 21, with 1,188 deaths.

Brazil is the second country with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, behind only the United States, which has just over 1.8 million infections, according to a . count.

Brazil is the fourth country with the most deaths from the coronavirus, behind only the USA, United Kingdom and Italy.

