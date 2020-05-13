President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday that the video of the ministerial meeting on April 22 does not contain the words “Federal Police”, “investigation” or “superintendence”. The meeting was cited by former Minister of Justice and Public Security Sérgio Moro as proof that Bolsonaro politically interfered in the Federal Police. According to the president, the images of the meeting were captured only for registration and the “tape” could have been destroyed after the recording.

“You will be surprised when this video appears,” said the president yesterday, on the ramp of the Planalto Palace. “They continue to misinform the media. This informant, this hijacker, is doing a disservice. There is no word on the video ‘Federal Police’ or ‘superintendency’, he said. Bolsonaro also stated that the word “investigation” was also not mentioned at the meeting, contrary to what Moro said in a statement to the PF.

“My concern has always been after the stab, in a very targeted way for the safety of me and my family,” he said, when asked if he cited the protection of his family when addressing the change in command of the PF. “The Federal Police never investigated anyone in my family,” he argued.

The president also stated that he handed over the recording to avoid comments that he would have disappeared from the video because it would be compromising. “I delivered it for two reasons. First, because I believe in the truth,” he said, without citing the second reason. “The video is mine. The video is not official, but it is mine”. Bolsonaro also noted that the recording is “under secrecy”, but that it can be withdrawn at any time.

Also according to the president, the recording could even have been destroyed. “The tape should be destroyed (…) and I could have told that to the court. But I would never do that,” he noted.

Bolsonaro again minimized Moro’s testimony. “Moro’s testimony, with all due respect, whoever read and read with exemption, saw that there is no accusation. That of (Maurício) Valeixo, the same thing. This video is now the last media card using the fallacy and the lie to try to think that I tried to interfere with the PF. “

The president also denied having pressured Valeixo, a former general director of the Federal Police, to step down and said that, since last year, the delegate was “tired” and wanted to leave. Valeixo’s dismissal was the pivot of the disagreement between Moro and the president and the factor that triggered the departure of the former Lava Jato judge from the government.

Reaction

After the first reports emerged on the content of the ministerial meeting on April 22, the tone of comments by ministers and other allies of President Jair Bolsonaro in WhatsApp groups changed. Those who previously said they were calm about the possibility that the video of the meeting added something to the complaints made by Moro are now concerned. For some advisers, the president’s speeches during the meeting about changing the command of the Federal Police can cause complications if they are “taken out of context”.

Until last week these same advisers said that the only risk of disclosing the video was to provoke a crisis between the powers due to the rude form, with profanity, with which participants of the meeting referred to ministers of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) and parliamentarians influential.

For them, Moro had a more political than legal objective when talking about the video. The order is to insist on the narrative that Bolsonaro’s concern, when referring to the PF, was with the safety of his family and not with the investigations against his children. The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

See too:

Bolsonaro walks to the Supreme Court to meet with Toffoli

.