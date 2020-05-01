President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday night that he did not offend anyone after classifying the injunction given the day before by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Supreme Court (STF), who barred his inauguration for the command of the Police, as “political”. Delegate Alexandre Ramagem’s Federal Prosecutor’s Office, but defended that the decision be reviewed by the court.

04/18/2020 REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino

Photo: .

“I vented this morning, I did not personally offend anyone or institutions, I am fully convinced of that, I just put myself in the place of the PF Ramage delegate who, in a monocratic injunction by the Supreme Court, was prevented from taking office,” said Bolsonaro, in a broadcast made by your social networks.

Earlier, Bolsonaro countered Moraes’ argument that the nomination violated the principle of impersonality by saying that he only came to court thanks to his friendship with former President Michel Temer, who appointed him to the STF. The president even said that the STF’s decision “almost” caused an institutional crisis.

The president’s speech caused a strong reaction in the Supreme Court and the judiciary throughout the day with authorities and entities sympathizing with Moraes. [nL1N2CI2UE]

In tonight’s broadcast, in an apparent retreat from the morning’s aggressiveness, Bolsonaro preferred to report on the professional experience of Ramage in the PF and argued that the Supreme Court should review “as soon as possible” the decision to bar his appointment, while highlighting “past life” fight corruption.

Again, the president admitted that a “friendship” was born from the work that Ramage performed at the head of Bolsonaro’s security coordination during the 2018 election campaign.

This was one of the allegations used by Moraes – when citing accusations made by ex-Minister of Justice Sergio Moro that the president was trying in his administration to change the PF chief to interfere in investigations – to bar the delegate’s inauguration.

“His crime at the moment, the wrong thing, would be wrong in quotes, it was because he participated in my security, it is the closeness to me and I am sure that, with this curriculum, with this past of Chief Ramage, he will do it with that at the head of the Federal Police, she has even more freedom, although she always had freedom, to exercise her work “, said

In practice, although the president insists on the revision of the injunction, there is no decision by the Supreme Court to revert to the possession of Ramage for the command of the PF, since technically there is nothing more to question, since the government itself published in the Diário Official of the Union the withdrawal of the nomination of Ramage for the position and his return to the directorate-general of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin).

See too:

Celso de Mello opens investigation to investigate Moro’s accusations against Bolsonaro

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

