President Jair Bolsonaro tried to shirk responsibility for nominations in the government for nominees by centre parties, who already hold at least a dozen second-tier positions at a time when the government, in crisis, is trying to broaden its political base.

President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia 29/05/2020 REUTERS / Adriano Machado

Upon hearing from a supporter who should resolve the fact that the press points out that there is a “cabinet in hate” within the Presidency, responsible for creating false news, Bolsonaro said he had no way of solving everything.

“Admits a guy on the edge of I don’t know where, the guy is affiliated I don’t know what. The staff criticizes me. I’m responsible for 30 thousand servers that are commissioned all over Brazil. A guy has entered Banco do Nordeste now. Suframa. A colonel went out and a guy came in. The general in Suframa is not from the center, “he said.

In the last month, the federal government has negotiated second and third tier positions directly with the centre, a group of parties that includes, among others, PP, PL, PSD, Republicans, and are known for their appetite for positions and for having been in all the governments since Fernando Henrique Cardoso.

At least 10 positions have already been handed over to the group, including the presidency of the National Education Development Fund (FNDE), the Department of Works against Drought (Dnocs), the National Health Foundation (Funasa) and Banco do Nordeste.

Exchanges are made with Bolsonaro’s endorsement to try to increase the government’s support in Congress today, especially with the risk of more than three dozen requests for impeachment today in the drawer of Mayor Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ) . The president has been demanded by some supporters, but avoids talking about it.

VOTE

Upon hearing complaints from supporters, outside the Palácio da Alvorada, about the governors ‘actions, Bolsonaro questioned the voters’ vote. He recalled that voters “put these guys” in state and municipal governments, but he said that people sometimes “vote in good faith and the guy sucks.”

“It is difficult to say that there. People are becoming aware of what is happening in Brazil. To end this man, to believe in the populace, to vote for the nice guy, the usual liar”, he charged.

Bolsonaro went back to saying that the country is not only in crisis because of the 600 reais of emergency aid given by the government, but that people are reaching the limit with the social isolation measures adopted by governors and mayors to curb the spread of Covid- 19, respiratory disease caused by the new coronal.

“What is happening with these measures there: the poor are getting miserable and the middle class is getting poor, everyone is getting the same in Brazil. And it seems like they have no idea when this is going to end,” he said.

