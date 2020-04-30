BRASÍLIA – President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday, 30, that the law guarantees him the right not to present the results of the covid-19 tests he performed to find out if he had the disease. In a statement in front of the Palácio da Alvorada, the president said, however, that if the judicial decision that guarantees disclosure is maintained, there will be no alternative.

On Monday, The State of S. Paulo guaranteed in Federal Justice the right to obtain “the reports of all exams” of a new coronavirus made by the President of the Republic. Bolsonaro refuses to disclose the papers.

“AGU (Advocacia-Geral da União) must have appealed. And if we lose the appeal there will be filed. And I will feel violated. The law applies to the president and the most humble Brazilian citizen”, said the president before embarking to Porto Alegre, where he will participate in an Army ceremony.

Judge Ana Lúcia Petri Betto gave the Federal Government 48 hours to present the results of the exams. The deadline ends on Thursday.

Even before being officially notified, the AGU sent a manifestation to the Federal Court of São Paulo opposing the disclosure of the results of Bolsonaro’s examination. In six pages, the Attorney General’s Office says that the request should be denied, on the grounds that “intimacy and privacy are individual rights”.

“You know that there is a law that guarantees intimacy, right? If we both have a serious illness, we are not obliged to disclose the report. This is a law and the law applies to everyone,” said the president.

Jurists, however, disagree with Bolsonaro’s understanding. Former President of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Carlos Ayres Britto considered the decision of the Court to be “legally correct”. In the assessment of the former magistrate, Brazil has the right to know the health of the president.

“The country has the right to know the health of its president, not least because it is a communicable disease and, as far as is known, the president has not undergone any physical isolation,” said Ayres Britto. “At the moment when we live on a planetary basis, the matter does not fall within the scope of intimacy, not even of the president’s private life. The president himself anticipated the collective interest in the result of the exam he underwent by making public the realization of that same exam” , completed.

Bolsonaro did the test for the virus twice, on March 12 and 17, after returning from an official mission in the United States, where he met with President Donald Trump. On both occasions, the chief executive said, via social media, that he tested negative for the disease, but did not display a copy of the results. At least 23 people who accompanied the president on the visit to the United States, including close aides, were later diagnosed with the disease.

For the president of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), Felipe Santa Cruz, it is “unjustifiable” Bolsonaro has not yet released the exams. “Especially in an epidemic situation, it becomes relevant for the president to be transparent and disclose the official result of his examination, as did several leaders of democratic countries.”

