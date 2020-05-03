BRASÍLIA – President Jair Bolsonaro said this Sunday, 3, that the “Armed Forces” are on the side of his government and that he asks God that “we have no problems this week” because he “has reached the limit” and “from now on, no there is more talk “and the Constitution” will be fulfilled at any price “.

“You know that the people are with us, the armed forces alongside law, order, democracy, freedom are also on our side. Let’s touch the boat, I pray to God that we have no problem this week, because we have reached the limit, there is no more talk, from now on, we will not only demand, we will enforce the Constitution, it will be fulfilled at any price. Tomorrow a new PF director will be appointed, and Brazil will follow its course “, he said in a speech published on his social networks.

The president’s speech occurs in the week when Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Supreme Federal Court, prohibited the appointment of delegate Alexandre Ramage to the Federal Police, and ex-minister Sérgio Moro gave testimony in a lawsuit pending before the STF investigating whether Bolsonaro tried to interfere in the PF to have illegal access to classified inquiries targeting his children and supporters.

President Jair Bolsonaro participates this Sunday, 3, in a demonstration in favor of his government and full of slogans against the Supreme Federal Court (STF) and the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ). “What we want is the best for our country, the true independence of the three branches of government, not just one letter of the Constitution. No more interference, we will no longer admit interference, patience is over. We will take this Brazil forward,” he said .

The president also stated that the demonstration organized in Brasilia is spontaneous, with heads of family, “for governance, democracy and freedom”. He also stated that he has the people at his side and the Armed Forces at the side of the people for “law, order, democracy and freedom.

In defending the return to work, the president said that “unfortunately” many will be infected by the new coronavirus, and that many will lose their lives, but he amended saying that “it is a reality, that we have to face”. “The country will proudly face its problems, we know the effect of the virus, but unfortunately many will be infected, unfortunately many will lose their lives too, but it is a reality, and we have to face it. We cannot do with what the side effect treatment of combating the virus, is more harmful than the virus itself “, he said.

Bolsonaro also said that Brazil “as a whole” complains about returning to work and that “irresponsible” governors are destroying jobs. “Brazil as a whole complains about going back to work, this irresponsible distribution of jobs by some governors is unacceptable, the price will be very high up front, unemployment, misery,” he said.

Yesterday, Brazil reached 96,559 people diagnosed with the covid-19 and 6,759 deaths from the disease. Even so, protesters have breached social isolation and are crowding around the Esplanada dos Ministérios and Praça dos Três Poderes. When greeting his supporters of the Planalto ramp, Bolsonaro gathered hundreds of people in front of the building.

