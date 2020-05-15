President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday, 15, that today he will change the chloroquine use protocol adopted in the health system for the treatment of the new coronavirus. In the past few days, the president had already commented on the change. The statement came after he was asked about the matter by supporters at the Palácio da Alvorada.

Currently, the recommendation is that the drug be used to treat patients in severe cases of covid-19. The appointment is foreseen in a protocol of the Ministry of Health published in the administration of former minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta.

The Chief Executive, however, argues that “it is the patient’s right” to decide on his treatment. The drug has yet to be proven effective against the new coronavirus. The Federal Council of Medicine published a technical note allowing the prescription of the drug even in mild cases of the disease, with the caveats of the risks.

“The protocol must be changed today because the Federal Council of Medicine says it can use it from the beginning then,” he said. “The doctor at the end of the line is a slave to the protocol. If he uses something other than what is there and the patient has some complication, he can be sued,” he explained.

To date, there has been no research or study to prove the positive and indiscriminate effect of chloroquine in the treatment of covid-19. Two weeks ago, current Health Minister Nelson Teich said there was still “uncertainty” about the drug and ruled out that it could be a “watershed” in tackling the pandemic. In the United States, Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), the food and drug regulatory agency, also recommended caution regarding the use of the drug outside the hospital environment.

