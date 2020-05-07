BRASÍLIA – President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday, 7, that Economy Minister Paulo Guedes holds 99% of the decision-making power over the government’s economic agenda. That remaining 1%, however, is left to Bolsonaro.

“Almost 10 million Brazilians lost a formal contract. Informal people have already lost 80% of their purchasing power. They are surviving on a R $ 600 installment, which after two months ends. And there is no need to manufacture money, it does not exist, it is inflation, chaos and misery “, said Bolsonaro at the entrance to the Palácio da Alvorada.

Declaration came after Congress ‘run over’ Guedes in the project to aid States.

Then, a supporter who followed the speech said that “Paulo Guedes is watching”. “Paulo Guedes owns 99% of the agenda. I would even tell the press to listen there,” reacted Bolsonaro.

Last Wednesday, 6, Congress ran over a measure designed by Guedes to freeze civil servants’ salaries, and reduced savings by almost R $ 90 billion in federal, state and municipal spending on personnel payrolls by 2021 The decision was endorsed by Bolsonaro, as reported by the government leader in the Chamber, Major Vitor Hugo (PSL).

Today, the president said he will veto the stretch of the project to help states that opens the possibility of salary readjustments for categories of civil servants, even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. “I follow Paulo Guedes’s playbook on the economy. If he thinks he should veto, it will be done,” said the president.

That 1% …

Bolsonaro usually makes it clear that he gives freedom to ministers, but that he is the one who gives the final say on government issues and even appointments. The stance was evidenced by the departure of ex-minister Sergio Moro from the government, who said he had been under pressure to change the command of the Federal Police.

Last Saturday, former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro stated, in his testimony to the Federal Police, that Bolsonaro said in February, by cell phone message, that he wanted to appoint a new superintendent for the Federal Police in Rio de Janeiro, State in which the president built his political career.

According to Moro, the message had more or less the following content: ‘I live, you have 27 Superintendencies, I want only one, that of Rio de Janeiro’ “.

