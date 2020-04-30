President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday (30) accused governors and mayors of not “flattening the curve” of contagion of the new coronavirus. The president also questioned the veracity of the figures on illness deaths.

“The Supreme Federal Court STF decided that measures to avoid, or rather, to make the curve flat, would be up to the governors and mayors. They did not flatten the curve,” he said.

“Governors and mayors who took very strict measures did not flatten the curve, the curve is there. Assuming that the number of deaths is true,” he said. Bolsonaro quoted the press as wanting to “put responsibility for deaths in his lap” for covid-19.

He questioned, in particular, the deaths in São Paulo, the state most affected by the disease. “More and more information arrives, that the Official Gazette from the State of São Paulo, which, when in doubt about the cause of death, uses coronavirus to inflate the number to make political use of it,” he declared.

In yet another public criticism, Bolsonaro accused Governor João Doria (PSDB) of using the pandemic in a political way. “It is the tie governor of São Paulo doing ‘politicalha’ on the dead, mocking family members who had loved ones who died of a virus or other cause,” he said.

According to the president, “the federal government did everything possible” to combat the new coronavirus and mentioned the release of funds to the states.

“We did everything possible and more. Now it is up to the governors to manage this resource. What we have, on the part of some states, is the diversion of resources. This is what is happening. Therefore, we need the Federal Police exempt, without interference to be able to deal with this matter, to be able to curb possible abuses “

Bolsonaro denied, however, that he is in a “clash” with the governors, whom he has criticized since the beginning of the pandemic. “This problem (of the pandemic) is for everyone to solve, it is not to be politicized”.

Regarding unemployment caused by the pandemic, the Chief Executive mentioned that “millions” of Brazilians have already lost their jobs and that the return of the economy will not be “fast”. “It’s just not a bigger disgrace because we made this emergency plan to pay the R $ 600 to people”. He also pointed out that about 30 million citizens have already received the benefit, but noted that “many people signed up in bad faith”.

