President Jair Bolsonaro said earlier this Tuesday evening that the dollar issue was discussed “a little” at an earlier ministerial meeting, but that he could not comment on the matter because it would be advancing something “privileged”, which “would harm “the market, leaving open whether the government is evaluating measures for the foreign exchange market.

“I cannot speak in dollars because it is sensitive information, and I would be advancing something privileged here, which would harm the market,” Bolsonaro told reporters.

“But I will not go into details for you because, as in the meeting of 30 days ago, the one that was analyzed today had sensitive information”, said Bolsonaro about the meeting of the council of ministers on Tuesday.

The president’s comment on the exchange rate came in response to a question about his assessment of the dollar’s rise in this session, after revelations of video content from the ministerial meeting on April 22 – the same cited by former minister Sergio Moro accusing Bolsonaro of attempting political interference in the Federal Police.

The market reacted to information about the content of the aforementioned video, and the dollar, which started the day low, started to rise with the news and closed this Tuesday at a new historical record, at 5.8657 reais on the sale. [nL1N2CU283] [nL1N2CU2OY]

The US currency has been operating under strong upward pressure this year, intensified in recent weeks by the resurgence of political tensions. In 2020, the dollar’s high is 46.17%.

The move has led the Central Bank to act in the foreign exchange market. Even so, some analysts have adopted a more critical tone in relation to what they consider to be a milder stance by the BC in relation to the intensity of the exchange rate devaluation.

The most recent point of contention for some in the market came from the BC’s decision to deepen the interest rate cut last week – which accelerated the depreciation of the real.

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, defended in recent months that the level of the exchange rate is more depreciated.

Some in the market estimate that the apparent lesser concern about the rise in the dollar combined with sales of foreign exchange reserves by the Central Bank and the intensification of interest rate cuts may be part of a strategy to reduce public debt, at a time when the country sees deterioration in perception of public accounts.

