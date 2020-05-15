President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned, with some vetoes, the bill that allows the expansion of the group of people benefiting from R $ 600 emergency aid. The sanction was published in the early hours of Friday, 15, in the Official Gazette, and signed by the president and the ministers of economy, Paulo Guedes; Citizenship, Onyx Lorenzoni; and Women, Damares Alves. The proposal had been approved by the Federal Senate on April 22 and was awaiting presidential sanction.

The law will come into force with the vetoes, which must be analyzed later by the National Congress. Deputies and senators may maintain or overturn the Executive’s decision. According to the president, the sections were vetoed “due to the public interest and unconstitutionality”, since they violate the principle of isonomy by privileging certain professions over others. The government also ruled that Congress did not indicate the origin of the resource that would be used or the impact of expenses on the Federal Budget.

The text makes it clear that intermittent professionals will also be included, depending on their income

In the project approved by the National Congress, informal workers who, in 2018, had an income above R $ 28.6 thousand, and who had been excluded from the original proposal, entered the list of beneficiaries. As long as the requirements were respected, the project included, among others, professional and artisanal fishermen, farmers, taxi drivers, application drivers and traveling popcorn makers who sell food. However, the president vetoed the benefit for informal professionals who are not registered in the Single Registry.

The government also barred the possibility of “solo” parents, heads of families, also receiving the double benefit (R $ 1,200). According to the current rule, only single mothers, over 18 years of age, are entitled to both quotas. Minister Damares Alves justified the veto by saying that the expansion proposal did not provide protection mechanisms for single mothers. According to the minister’s argument, absent parents could apply for the benefit, posing as heads of household “in a fraudulent way”, and prevent women – who actually look after their children – from receiving the aid. The president sanctioned, however, the expansion of the benefit for adolescent mothers, under 18 years of age, who will now receive the two quotas of the benefit, as well as the heads of families already supported by the original text.

The Congress project also allowed for cumulative emergency assistance with the Bolsa Família Program. According to the proposal, it would be limited to each family group to receive up to two emergency assistance quotas or an emergency assistance quota and a Bolsa Família benefit. But the Executive also vetoed it.

Another topic awaiting presidential sanction was that pensions, pensions and benefits for the continued provision of elderly beneficiaries, people with disabilities or with serious illness could not be canceled during the coping-19 period. However, the government argued that this determination could prevent benefits granted irregularly from being revised, and possibly interrupted, by the state.

The president also vetoed that fintechs could operationalize the payment and act as a channel for passing on emergency aid.

