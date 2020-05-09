BRASÍLIA – On the day that Brazil must surpass the 10,000 covid-19 deaths mark, President Jair Bolsonaro took a jet ski ride on Lake Paranoá, near the Palácio da Alvorada. The images were published by the Metrópoles portal. The Presidency’s Communication Secretariat did not confirm the information and said it was a private agenda.

During the tour, which was not foreseen in the agenda, some supporters approached to take pictures with the president. Like Bolsonaro, the popular people did not follow the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and were without masks and did not respect social distance.

A decree from the Federal District government made the use of masks in public spaces mandatory since April 30. Fines of R $ 2,000 for non-compliance will be applied from Monday, 11.

The tour took place on a relatively cold day by Brazilian standards (around 23 degrees), after the president gave up on having a barbecue at the Palácio do Alvorada in the face of strong negative repercussions. That morning, the president called the event “fake barbecue” on his social networks. The subject #churrascodamorte was among the most commented on Twitter this Saturday, 9th.

The event was announced by the president himself on Thursday, 7. Bolsonaro said he would hold a fraternization with about 30 people. That Friday, 8, he returned to the subject and, ironically, stated that he hoped to receive 3 thousand people at the Palace.

Despite the advancement of the new coronavirus, the president minimizes the disease. After referring to the disease as a “cold sore,” Bolsonaro said he had nothing to do about the deaths. “So what? I’m sorry. What do you want me to do? I’m a Messiah, but I don’t do a miracle,” he said, on the day that the country overtook China in the total number of deaths.

This Saturday, 9th, the National Congress declared official three-day mourning due to the deaths caused by the new coronavirus in Brazil, which are expected to reach the 10,000 mark today. At 2 pm, the flag in front of the Congress, in the Praça dos Três Poderes, in Brasília, was hoisted at half-mast. During the period, any celebrations, celebrations or festivities are prohibited.

Yesterday, 8, the minister of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), Augusto Heleno, was caught without a mask in a supermarket in Brasília. The video was published today, 9, by the website Uol. He only put on the protection item after being approached and justified that he was distracted after answering a phone call. Heleno was one of those infected by the new coronavirus in the presidential party that traveled to the United States in March.

