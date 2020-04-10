RIO DE JANEIRO, Apr 10 (.) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro returned to circulate in Brasilia on Friday, causing crowds and greeting his supporters, despite the rules of social isolation decreed by the Federal District and defended by specialists health to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The president, who speaks out against the isolation, alleging that the economic impacts will be worse than the coronavirus outbreak itself, first visited the Armed Forces Hospital, then went to a pharmacy and then visited one of his children in a residential area. , according to press vehicles that accompanied Bolsonaro in the morning.

In one of his stops, the president greeted his supporters who crowded to see him, the images showed, although some people also criticized him for being on the streets and hitting pots, as has happened every time Bolsonaro made television networks.

On Thursday, Bolsonaro had already violated the rules of social isolation by visiting a bakery and hugging his supporters.

Faced with criticism of the measures, and the president’s own behavior, governors have alerted the population that they could tighten the restrictions as they affirm that there is a drop in the accession of the quarantines.

Data from this week analyzed by . pointed out that the social isolation imposed by the largest Brazilian cities to face the epidemic began to lose strength.

