BRASILIA, Apr 3 (.) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro agreed to a request from the evangelical church and announced on Friday the convening of a national day of fasting and prayer this Sunday to “free Brazil from evil” from the epidemic of coronavirus.

As the death toll in the country increases, along with criticism for his handling of the public health crisis, Bolsonaro met with Pentecostal evangelical pastors outside his official residence. Evangelicals are among the most loyal supporters of the right-wing president.

“We call the Brazilians together with the pastors and religious leaders to a day of fasting so that Brazil can free itself from this evil as soon as possible,” he later said on the radio station Jovem Pan.

On Friday, the death toll from coronavirus rose from 299 to 359, while confirmed cases rose to 9,056.

Brazilians overwhelmingly disapprove of Bolsonaro’s minimization of the epidemic and support governors and health authorities who have been attacked by the president for defending social distancing measures, two polls showed on Friday.

Bolsonaro is increasingly isolated on a political level, as he continues to charge against state and municipal closings, which he calls an economically disastrous response to exaggerated risk.

The idea of ​​fasting and prayer gained momentum on Friday among Bolsonaro’s followers and evangelical preachers on social media.

“Brazil is in a serious crisis. The forces of evil are rising up against a God-fearing Christian president and defender of the family. Sunday will be a day of fasting,” Congressman Marco Feliciano, an evangelical pastor, said in a publication. On twitter.

Pastor Silas Malafaia, a leader of Brazil’s largest Pentecostal church, the Assembly of God, proposed on social media that the fast begin at midnight on Saturday and last until noon on Sunday.

Bolsonaro’s pass rate has dropped to its lowest level since he took office last year. He was elected in a conservative turn by Brazilian voters, with massive support from evangelicals for his pro-family values ​​platform opposed to abortion and gay marriage.

Former Army captain turned politician, Bolsonaro was raised as a Catholic and renamed by an evangelical pastor on the Jordan River in 2016 in Israel, when he began planning his presidential candidacy.

