BRASÍLIA – President Jair Bolsonaro recorded a video in a friendly tone alongside deputy Arthur Lira (AL), leader of the Progressive party in the Chamber and one of the exponents of the Centrão. Lira aspires to dispute the next internal election in the Chamber, to succeed deputy Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ) in the presidency. Lira’s plan could damage backstage joints for the reappointment of Maia – the government works against it.

In the video, Bolsonaro sends greetings to family members of the deputy from Alagoas. The president says that Lira is “father and hubby”, while the parliamentarian says his family members are fans and “all the time” asked for a recording alongside Bolsonaro. Both smile in a fraternal mood. The recording took place in the president’s office, Planalto Palace, where Lira was on Monday, the 20th.

In the Congressional quotations, the scene increased speculation that the deputy may have the support of Planalto in the future dispute for the head of the Chamber. Lira resents Maia having insisted on running for the last election, last year, when she was already claiming the right to be the name of Centrão. The Progressive leader, former PP, broke with Maia and articulated a block with the left, but gave up when he realized he would have no support.

Lira’s party is part of the informal bloc that has commanded the Chamber since 2015, with the ex-deputy Eduardo Cunha (MDB-RJ) coming to power, and was seen until recently with reservations in bolsonorismo. Bolsonaro’s allies publicly said that Centrão was his great opponent. The group led the impeachment of ex-president Dilma Rousseff. Most of the Centrão, including the PP, was government, but left Dilma to return to power with her successor, former president Michel Temer.

Everything changed when Bolsonaro decided to try to reduce Maia’s power of articulation. The two are going through one of the moments of greatest friction, and Bolsonaro is convinced that the mayor tries to overthrow him. Maia complains about the treatment, but dodges not to intensify a climate of tension favorable to Bolsonaro.

Planalto began looking for Centrão parties allied with Maia, the Progressive among them, to invest in a direct relationship with the Chamber’s benches. The strategy is to circumvent the President of the House. In return, behind the scenes, the government beckons spaces in the government structure to receive political indications from the bloc capable of imposing defeats and winning voting victories.

