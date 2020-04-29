On Wednesday (29), President Jair Bolsonaro received members of his former party, the PSL, for breakfast. More than 20 parliamentarians of the legend are listed on the president’s agenda, including the government leader in the Chamber, Vitor Hugo (PSL-GO).

Also participating in the meeting were ministers Braga Netto, from the Civil House, and Luiz Eduardo Ramos, from the Government Secretariat, as well as Flávio Rocha, special secretary for Strategic Affairs of the Presidency and André Boratto, special secretary of Parliamentary Affairs of the Government Secretariat.

The movement is part of a strategy to foster a closer relationship with Congress with the aim of strengthening a base of parliamentary support for the government. In the past few weeks, the president has met representatives from Centrão, in addition to the MDB, and opened job negotiations in exchange for votes.

Asked on Tuesday about the matter, Bolsonaro did not deny the strategy, just said that he is talking to parliamentarians and recalled that nothing has yet come out in the Official Gazette (DOU), in reference to possible nominations.

Schedule

This Thursday, the president participates from 3 pm of the inauguration ceremony of the new Minister of Justice and Public Security, André Mendonça. Alexandre Ramagem, as director general of the Federal Police, and José Levi, in the position of attorney general of the Union, will also be installed.

Today Bolsonaro also has on his agenda a meeting with businessmen at the Planalto Palace. For the official commitments announced, the president will receive Luciano Hang, president of the Havan Group; Flávio Rocha, CEO of Riachuelo; Meyer Joseph Nigri, vice president of Tecnisa; Sebastião Bomfim, CEO of the SBF Group; and Washington Cinel, president of GOCIL Segurança e Serviços.

The meeting with the business community also includes ministers Ramos and Braga Netto and deputy Fábio Faria (PSD-RN). In the afternoon, Bolsonaro still has a meeting scheduled with the Minister of Citizenship, Onyx Lorenzoni.

