Bolsonaro receives medical discharge after four days hospitalized: “I hope to eat a steak in ten days”

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, received the medical discharge this Sunday after spending four days admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo to treat a bowel obstruction, according to medical sources.

The 66-year-old president was admitted to the hospital Vila Nova Star from the capital of São Paulo last Wednesday after being transferred from a medical center in Brasilia, where he was hospitalized for severe abdominal pain and an attack of hiccups.

The medical team even considered the possibility of undergoing an emergency surgical intervention to treat the “intestinal subocclusion” that the head of state undertook, but they decided to bet on a “conservative treatment” that gave good results.

After evolving in a “satisfactory” way, Bolsonaro He was discharged this Sunday around 9.30 a.m. local time (12.30 GMT), according to the latest bulletin released by the private hospital, and must return to the federal capital this Sunday.

Bolsonaro’s reaction

The leader of the Brazilian extreme right left the hospital walking and accompanied by some allies. “To be back to the Presidency this Monday,” he assured in statements to journalists.

“I had to go on a diet, I did what was necessary. I wanted to leave from the first day, but they did not let me. I hope that in about ten days I can already be eating a rib steak,” he added.