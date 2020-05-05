BRASILIA – One day after participating in demonstrations against Congress and the Federal Supreme Court, President Jair Bolsonaro received, on Monday, 4, at the Planalto Palace, the lieutenant colonel of the reserve Sebastião Curió Rodrigues de Moura, the ” Major Curió “, 85 years old. The repression agent during the military dictatorship acted in the fight against the Guerrilha do Araguaia, in southeastern Pará, in the 1970s.

In a photo of the meeting at the Palace, which was not foreseen in the official agenda, Bolsonaro smiles when talking to the retired military man, in turn sitting in a wheelchair. The information was published by journalist Rubens Valente, a columnist for the UOL website.

President Jair Bolsonaro meets with reserve lieutenant colonel Sebastião Curió Rodrigues de Moura, the “Major Curió”, 85 years old, denounced for crimes committed during the dictatorship

Photo: Playback / Instagram / Estadão

The final report of the National Truth Commission (CNV), 2014, listed Major Curió as one of the 377 agents of the Brazilian State who committed a crime against human rights in the dictatorship. The CNV pointed out that the military “was in charge of operations in which Araguaia guerrillas were captured, taken to clandestine torture centers, executed and disappeared”.

For the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF), the crimes attributed to Major Curió are against humanity. Therefore, oblivious to prescription and amnesty. He and other soldiers disagree, and seek to frame the charges against the 1979 Amnesty Act.

Bullfinch was one of the first agents to be denounced in Brazil for crimes committed during the dictatorship, still in 2012. Since then, there have been five other complaints. All for crimes like kidnapping, murder and hiding a corpse. The last three were brought against him in December 2019, when the MPF took stock of guerrilla-related actions.

“The new actions raise to name the number of complaints offered since 2012 by the MPF for crimes in the Guerrilha do Araguaia (in all). There were six complaints for the murders of nine opponents, two complaints for the kidnapping and private imprisonment of six victims, and one complaint for ideological falsehood. Sebastião Curió was accused in six accusations, and the second military man with more criminal actions against him is Lício Augusto Maciel, denounced in three actions “, summarized the organ.

To state, the military revealed for the first time, with documents and testimonies, details of the tortures and murders carried out against dozens of people in the Araguaia region. The victims were both members of the PC do B, directly involved in the clashes, and local sympathizers. The movement against the dictatorship, organized in the south of Pará and in the north of the current Tocantins, ended up being massacred by the Army.

See too:

Doing ‘home office’ and other expressions that don’t make sense in English

.