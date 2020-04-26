President Jair Bolsonaro has not yet hammered on who will replace Sérgio Moro in the Ministry of Justice. Yesterday, he gathered allies at the Palácio da Alvorada to discuss names. The choice should take place by Monday.

Bolsonaro’s favorite is his current minister at the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Jorge Oliveira, who has the confidence of the president and his children. The assessment at the Palácio do Planalto, however, is that appointing someone close at this time may enhance the accusations of Moro, who upon resigning said that the president wanted to make political interference with the PF. For the same reason, the appointment of Alexandre Ramagem, director general of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin), to the command of the Federal Police, is also being reconsidered.

A name that gained strength yesterday for Moro’s place is that of judge Carlos Eduardo Thompson Flores, former president of the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region. He is an indication of members of the government’s military wing. The name of the Attorney General of the Union, André Luiz Mendonça, also came to be considered.

Like other ministers’ replacements, the group closest to the president tries to find names that can be supported by public opinion and free the government from criticism. Bolsonaro, for his part, insists that he needs to have a reliable person in the job.

In case the choice falls on Oliveira, the current head of the Secretariat for Strategic Affairs (SAE), Flávio Rocha, would go to his place in the General Secretariat. The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

