President again ignores warnings from health authorities against agglomerations and meets with supporters who ask to return to work and reopen the trade, while increasing deaths by covid-19. President Jair Bolsonaro spoke on Sunday (19/04) for a group of supporters in Brasília who participated in a demonstration in defense of the government. In the act, which took place in front of the Army Headquarters in the capital, many advocated military intervention in the country and strongly criticized the National Congress.

Bolsonaro has been making public appearances, causing crowds and even shaking hands with supporters

Contrary to the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), which asks people to avoid crowds to halt the spread of the new coronavirus, protesters huddled around Bolsonaro, who climbed into a pickup truck to speak.

“I’m here because I believe in you. You are here because you believe in Brazil. We don’t want to negotiate anything. We want action for Brazil,” said Bolsonaro. “What was old was left behind. We have a new Brazil ahead of us. Everyone, without exception, has to be patriots and believe and do their part so that we can put Brazil in the prominent place it deserves. It’s over the time of rascal. It is now the people in power. “

“Everyone in Brazil has to understand that they are submissive to the will of the Brazilian people. I’m sure, we will all swear one day to give our lives for our country. And we will do whatever is possible to change the destiny of Brazil. Enough of the old politics”, said the president.

This Sunday, similar protests take place in other cities across the country, such as São Paulo, Curitiba, Salvador and Manaus. Protesters call for reopening trade and returning to work, while increasing the number of deaths and people infected with covid-19 across the country. Some state governments have imposed quarantine and isolation measures.

Bolsonaro, however, has been questioning the effectiveness of these measures, also adopted in several countries around the world, and minimizes the severity of the disease. The president has been making tours and public appearances, causing crowds around his figure and even shaking hands with his supporters, which health experts also ask to be avoided.

This Saturday, he again criticized state governors and the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which determined that the states of the federation have the autonomy to order the closure of trade and impose preventive measures.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday raised the total number of deaths from the new coronavirus in Brazil to 2,347, with 206 deaths recorded so far. In the seven days preceding the release of these data, the increase in the number of deaths was 108.9% (1,224 deaths).

Studies released by different Brazilian academic institutions and universities this week have warned that the number of deaths and infected people across the country may be up to 15 times greater than that announced by the authorities.

