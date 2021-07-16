in World

Bolsonaro reappears in networks; upload photo from hospital

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, published a photograph inside the hospital where he is admitted due to an emergency surgery.

In the image you can see the Brazilian president walking through one of the corridors of the hospital.

I’ll be back in the country soon, God willing! We have done a lot, but we still have a lot to do for our Brazil! ” Bolsonaro wrote.

This is the fifth time that Bolsonaro has been admitted to a hospital for emergency surgery.

When he was a presidential candidate, in 2018, Bolsonaro was stabbed at a campaign event.

