The President of Brazil doubts the number of deaths recorded by Italy, one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus; called on the Brazilians to “return to normal immediately”

EFE –

The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, questioned this Friday in an interview with TV Bandeirantes the number of deaths from coronavirus in Italy, the country in the world with the highest number of deaths from the pandemic, and in Sao Paulo, and asked Brazilians to return to work.

“Most deaths have nothing to do with him coronavirus, nothing to see. They are people who were in a cold region and all with an average age of 80, “said the president, without giving further details, referring to the number of deaths in Italy, which exceeds 9,000.

The far-right leader also questioned the numbers of the state of Sao Paulo, the region most hit by Brazil with 68 of the 92 deaths in the country from COVID-19 and 1,223 of the almost 3,500 positives registered in just one month, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

That number “is very large for Sao Paulo. You have to see what is happening there. It cannot be a numbers game to favor political interest,” Bolsonaro said.

“I’m not believing that number,” he added when asked about the matter.

In recent days, the head of state maintains intense crossings with the governor of Sao Paulo, Joao Doria, who has decreed quarantine in the entire state of São Paulo, the richest and most populous of Brazil, with about 46 million inhabitants.

Bolsonaro has been opposed to this type of restrictive measures, adopted to a greater or lesser extent by the governors of the 27 Brazilian states and which the president himself has described as “crime”.

“Brazil have to back to normal immediately, “he said.

“Are some going to die? They are going to die. I regret, regret, that is life, it is reality,” he said at another point in the interview.

He also said that “some” accuse him of being concerned “with the economy and not with life,” an idea he rejected, although he stressed that “with the broken economy there will be a gigantic loss of life.”

“Whoever has a job, go to work,” he encouraged.

It also underestimated the severity of the pandemic by stating that the coronavirus, “for 90% of the population, it is a flu or nothing” and recalled that last year “700 people died from H1N1”.

“Brazil can’t stop and just think about him coronavirus. There are people with cancer, kidney stones, women who are going to give birth, “he said.

“We must end this crisis of hysteria. Brazil it won’t stop, “he insisted.

Bolsonaro this week generated enormous controversy after a pronouncement on the national network in which he criticized the mass confinement of the population decreed by some regional governors, defended the reopening of schools, and advised to quarantine only the elderly and people with diseases previous.