By Mateus Vargas and Luci Ribeiro

In a new partnership between military and politicians from Centrão, the federal government changed the command of the National Health Foundation (Funasa) and appointed this Friday, 29, the commander of the Military Police of Minas Gerais, Colonel Giovanne Gomes da Silva, to the organ chairmanship. The name was an indication of deputy Diego Andrade (PSD-MG), under negotiation led by the president of the acronym, former minister Gilberto Kassab.

As the Estadão, the military wing of the Planalto Palace, which until then was critical of the so-called “old politics”, has negotiated the entry of bloc parties into the government. The agreements, endorsed by President Jair Bolsonaro, have been captained by the chief minister of the Government Secretariat and general of the active, Luiz Eduardo Ramos. The Chief Minister of the Civil House, Walter Braga Netto, also a general, eventually participates in the conversations that take place inside the Planalto Palace. The meeting of the two extremes was dubbed “Centrão Verde-Oliva” in Brasília and accumulates discord and mistrust on all sides.

Colonel Silva takes over from Marcio Sidney Sousa Cavalcante, who was discharged today and who has been in the post since March 9. Funasa is coveted for being responsible for basic sanitation works throughout the country. The agency has a budget of R $ 3.13 billion for 2020.

In a live on social media on Thursday, 28, Bolsonaro acknowledged that he negotiates the distribution of positions with parties. “The press always complained to me that I had no dialogue, that I could not achieve governance. Two months ago I decided that I had to have a positive agenda for Brazil, and I started talking to the parties of the Center as well. at no time did we offer or did they ask ministries, state or official banks, “said the president.

In addition to Funasa, Bolsonaro has already handed over command of the National Department of Works Against Drought (Dnocs) to Progressives and the Secretariat of Urban Mobility of the Ministry of Regional Development to the PL.

The PSD is part of Centrão, but there is internal resistance over support for the Bolsonaro government. “I respect the decision of the majority of the PSD of the Chamber to ally with the federal government. However, I ask that they respect my position in the sense of not agreeing with this stance”, wrote deputy Fábio Trad (PSD-MS) on Twitter, this Friday, the 29th. “I do not believe in a government that harasses democracy. I will remain independent and critical in favor of the country.”

Diego Andrade, godfather of the nomination at Funasa, is the nephew of ex-senator Clésio Andrade, convicted in the so-called Minas Gerais monthly allowance, a scheme that brought former Minas governor Eduardo Azeredo (PSDB) to jail.

Ministry of Health

Also on Friday, Vilson Army Second Lieutenant Roberto Ortiz Grzechoczinski was appointed as district coordinator for Indigenous Health in the Potiguara Special Indigenous Health District of the Special Indigenous Health Secretariat. He takes over from Helena Aguiar Rodrigues.

Since last month, the government has been appointing military servants in strategic positions at the Ministry of Health. The first prominent appointment was that of General Eduardo Pazuello, who initially assumed the position of executive secretary of the ministry in the management of then Minister Nelson Teich. With Teich’s departure from the government on the 15th, Pazuello became the interim minister of the portfolio.

