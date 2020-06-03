Last Sunday, 31, protesters identified as anti-fascists made an act against the government on Avenida Paulista

President Jair Bolsonaro published a video on his Twitter account in which he appears honoring a former Brazilian combatant who participated in World War II. The man, identified by the president as lieutenant Carlos Santiago de Amorim, was the symbol of a tribute by Bolsonaro, whom he called “the true antifascists”.

President Jair Bolsonaro on video with Lieutenant Carlos Santiago de Amorim, ex-Combatant in World War II

“To the LEGITIMATE heroes in the fight for freedom against Nazifascism, our continence and eternal gratitude!” Wrote Bolsonaro in the post in which he published the video. In the war, Brazilian combatants acted alongside the allies in Italy against the Axis forces, led by the German and Italian authoritarian regimes.

The real ANTIFASCISTAS – Lieutenant Carlos Santiago de Amorim, ex-Combatant in World War II. – To the LEGITIMATE heroes in the struggle for freedom against Nazifascism, our continence and eternal gratitude! pic.twitter.com/BPNnmm7Nb8 – Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) June 2, 2020

Last Sunday, 31, protesters identified as anti-fascists made an act against the Jair Bolsonaro government on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo. The protest, which was dispersed by the Military Police, triggered virtual campaigns identified as anti-fascist and against the President of the Republic.

