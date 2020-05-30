President Jair Bolsonaro published on his official Twitter account, this Saturday, the excerpt of a video in which the Minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes talks about freedoms. The speech took place in the Federal Senate in February 2017, at the hearing held by parliamentarians after Moraes was appointed by then President Michel Temer to fill a vacancy in the STF.

“I reaffirm my independence, my commitment to the Constitution and my devotion to individual freedoms,” said Moraes at the time. “With freedom gone, the debate of ideas will disappear,” he added. In another part of the video, the now Supreme Minister said that a free nation can only be built with freedom and defended the Democratic Rule of Law. Moraes also stressed the importance of an autonomous Judiciary, independent judges and an impartial STF, “so that it can exercise its serious function as guardian of the Constitution and laws and guarantor of order in the republican governmental structure”.

“Another video by Alexandre de Moraes and liberties”, wrote the president, when publishing the content. It is not the first time that Bolsonaro has shared Moraes’ speeches on freedom. On Thursday, 28, the representative had already released a video on his social networks in which the minister talks about freedom of expression in the plenary session of the Supreme Court. “Freedom of expression according to Minister Alexandre de Moraes”, wrote the president.

Bolsonaro’s publications on Moraes occur after the minister put the Federal Police on the streets, on Wednesday, 27, to search and apprehend the addresses of businessmen, bloggers and parliamentarians in the context of the fake news inquiry, which is being processed by the STF. “Seeing good citizens having their homes invaded, for exercising their right to freedom of expression, is a sign that something very serious is happening to our democracy,” Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter that day.

