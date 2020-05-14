President Jair Bolsonaro published Provisional Measure on Thursday, 14, in which public officials who make mistakes during the confrontation of the coronavirus pandemic or its effects on the country’s economy are exempt from liability. The measure, published in the Federal Official Gazette, it is restricted to the civil and administrative spheres and says that there will only be punishment in case of “acting or omitting with intent or gross error”.

“A gross error is considered to be a manifest, evident and inexcusable error practiced with serious guilt, characterized by an act or omission with a high degree of negligence, imprudence or malpractice”, states the text of the MP, which is effective from today and has a period of 120 days to be approved by Congress and become law.

The measure is a kind of “vaccine” so that public officials – which includes the president himself and ministers – cannot be held responsible for irregularities in both hiring and economic measures that eventually break laws. In justifying what will be considered a “gross error”, the MP says that it will be necessary to analyze “the context of uncertainty about the most appropriate measures to face the covid-19 pandemic and its consequences, including the economic ones”.

Bolsonaro has failed to comply with health guidelines from the World Health Organization by participating in street demonstrations in Brasília, stimulating crowds. Their attitudes during the pandemic have already been the subject of criminal news in the Supreme Federal Court (STF) for violating these guidelines.

In addition to Bolsonaro, the Ministers of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and the Comptroller General of the Union, Wagner Rosário, sign the MP.

