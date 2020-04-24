With Sérgio Moro imposing conditions to remain in the government, President Jair Bolsonaro saw himself further from the trajectory of his Minister of Justice, who retained the image of a Lava Jato judge even after the setbacks suffered in recent times. The struggle for control by the Federal Police, exposed by news that Moro does not give up indicating the command of the corporation, is an open wound within the bolsonarismo.

In the 2018 campaign, Bolsonaro became, due to lack of option, the natural candidate of the right-wing militancy, formed at the height of the sessions in which Moro acted relentlessly in the Lava Jato trials. The decision by the then judge in Curitiba to accept the unified portfolio of Justice and Public Security, two ministries in one, was considered Bolsonaro’s “goal-scorer” – the deputy of the low clergy had never been recognized as a political strategist. With a pen, he brought under his umbrella the most popular name for a movement.

Since then, Bolsonaro has tried to minimize Moro’s strength, a heavy shadow especially for the president’s children, who are always jealous of the protagonist’s image.

The week has been intense. Bolsonaro’s negotiations with Centrão leaders preceded the imbroglio involving Moro. Bolsonaro flirted with cracks on social media, like Valdemar Costa Neto and Roberto Jefferson. For much less, the president was violently attacked for his militancy in January, when he tried to take the Public Security area from the Minister of Justice and hand it over to ally Alberto Fraga, a former DEM deputy. “Are you going to exchange Moro for Fraga?”, Was a tough challenge that Bolsonaro faced on Twitter.

If he continues to seek congressional support, in a real alliance with leaders of influential bench parties, the president will give the government a “rocking horse”, sharply changing the image he has tried to build so far of his mandate.

The “vigilante” of the new policy, who has Moro as a faithful squire, will give space to the ruler mingled with Parliament, but without characteristics that have hitherto guaranteed the unity of his political field and his militancy.

At the coalition presidentialism, the Planalto Palace depends on the votes of Congress to run his life. But, at least in more recent history, no leadership of the House and Senate guaranteed a president to remain in the Plateau without taking into account the economy and what the streets think.

Incidentally, among Bolsonaro’s interlocutors there are those who see Moro as a figure who not only shares the militancy with the president but also has the deference of key sectors of the government. So much so that the team’s generals are making every effort to minimize the newest arm wrestling between the president and the minister of justice. But Moro is not Mandetta.

