Bolsonaro predicts Brazil’s win over Argentina in final

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, predicted a victory for his country’s team 5-0 over Argentina, in the final of the Copa América to be played on Saturday at the Maracana stadium from Rio de Janeiro.

Also read: MLS: Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández launches a warning to Liga MX

“The only rivalry between us will take place next Saturday at the Maracana. I will advance the result: 5-0,” predicted the president with laughter.

Canarinha and Albiceleste, led by Neymar and Lionel Messi, will fight to be the champion of a Copa América that has been involved in a huge controversy to be held in Brazil with the coronavirus pandemic out of control.

Also read: Yanet García captivates her followers with a hot photograph in a white bodysuit

Bolsonaro, the leader of a Brazilian extreme right that denies the seriousness of COVID-19, was one of the main drivers in bringing the tournament to Brazil at the last minute, after Argentina and Colombia gave up holding it.





Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content