The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, posted on Twitter, this Saturday morning, 25, a photo in which he appears embracing former Minister Sérgio Moro. In the image, a text highlights the president’s support during the period when the journalistic website The Intercept was making complaints against Moro.

Bolsonaro and Moro participate in ceremony at the Planalto Palace in October last year 10/03/2019 REUTERS / Adriano Machado

Named “VazaJato”, the report shown by the publication at the time exhibited several messages exchanged between the then judge Moro and the team investigating Operation Lava Jato.

“VazaJato started in June 2019. There were systematic leaks in conversations between Sérgio Moro and members of the MPF (Federal Prosecutor’s Office). They sought to annul lawsuits and end the former judge’s reputation. In July, PT and PDT asked for his arrest. In September, they charged the STF. Bolsonaro, in the parade on the 7th, did this: “, says the text, published on top of the hug photo. In it, Bolsonaro uses the presidential sash.

Complaint about Flávio Bolsonaro

The post reaches both Moro, who announced on Friday, the 24th, his resignation making complaints against Bolsonaro – showing what could be read as an eventual ingratitude -, and the website The Intercept, which publishes details of the prosecution investigation this Saturday. of Rio de Janeiro against Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, son of the President of the Republic.

In the report by The Intercept website, Flávio Bolsonaro is accused of building and profiting from buildings erected by the militia with public money.

