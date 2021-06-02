Bolsonaro politicizes the Copa América with the choice of venues

06/02/2021 at 03:03 CEST

It is the Copa América of Jair Bolsonaro and his far-right government. Brazil came to the rescue of Conmebol to organize, in extremis, a dying tournament, canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and that fifteen days after its start was left without an organizing country, after the staggered resignations of Colombia and Argentina.

Bolsonaro fell from the sky the possibility of organizing a tournament, turned into an instrument of political propaganda to try to wash his battered image, because of their own negligent and genocidal policies that have already cost the lives of 463,000 Brazilians. In fact, there is the possibility that during the Copa América Brazil dispute it will reach 500,000 deaths from Covid-19.

In case anyone doubted that the one who orders at will is the extreme right Executive, the choice of the tournament venues has been based on a single criterion: that the governor on duty is aligned with Bolsonaro. As simple as that. This is what has happened with Rio de Janeiro, the capital Brasilia, Goiania and Cuiabá. There has been no room for wayward voices, ideology and careerism have been rewarded. Yesterday it was speculated that a last location could be missing that will be designated this Wednesday, and that it could be Vitoria.

These are the venues for CONMEBOL # CopaAmérica 2021 🏟️ & NegativeMediumSpace; These are the headquarters of CONMEBOL # CopaAmérica 2021 🏟️ & NegativeMediumSpace; & NegativeMediumSpace; Here are the venues for the 2021 CONMEBOL #CopaAmerica 2021 🏟️ & NegativeMediumSpace; #VibraElContinente pic.twitter.com/ob5qQbT3pd – Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 2, 2021

The CBF, chaired by the irascible Rogerio Caboclo, who is absolutely akin to Bolsonaro, has bowed to the interests of the Government, in one more episode that blemishes the image of an entity that has had the last three presidents expelled from football by FIFA because of their bad practices. Meanwhile, Conmebol applauds from a distance, because it has gotten away with it.

Three stadiums with World Cup status will host the tournament: the mythical Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro, which everything indicates that it will once again host the final, the Pantanal Arena, in Cuiabá, and the impotent Mané Garrincha National Stadium, in Brasilia. Goiania, for its part, which was left out of the 2014 World Cup, hosted matches of the U-17 World Cup, played in 2019. It is the same situation as Vitoria.

In principle, this Wednesday the calendar of the competition can be made public, which has its start scheduled for June 13. It is already defined that the matches will be played without an audience, as is happening with all matches in the country, whether in domestic or international competitions. Now all 10 delegations need to be vaccinated before the start, as Bolsonaro has demanded, although the vast majority of them will land in Brazil without having developed immunization. This is the case of Argentina and Seleçao itself.