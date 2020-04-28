BRASÍLIA – Even before the new government crisis led by the then Minister of Justice Sérgio Moro, President Jair Bolsonaro was already a champion of requests for impeachment. In almost 16 months of government, 31 representations to get Bolsonaro out of office were filed and, of this total, 24 arrived before last Friday, the day when Moro caused a political earthquake.

Despite the large number, the mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), said on Monday, 27, that the time is not to put this topic on the agenda. O state found that Maia does not want to deal with the matter until there is a clearer sign from the Federal Supreme Court (STF) on Bolsonaro’s allegations of political interference in the Federal Police, as did Moro. In practice, the idea is to buy time. “I think that all these processes need to be thought out very carefully,” said Maia.

In practice, the amount in relation to the term of office makes Bolsonaro’s impeachment requests go beyond those addressed to ex-president Fernando Collor (PROS-AL). Before resigning, Collor faced 29 representations in 30 months of government. The then president Dilma Rousseff, in turn, had 68 requests filed in the 67 months of her two terms, until she was removed from office in 2016.

Among the requests made against Bolsonaro, two of the most recent are from former allies. The Free Brazil Movement (MBL) filed its representation yesterday, signed by lawyer Rubens Nunes. The announcement was made by federal deputy Kim Kataguiri (DEM-SP), who supported Bolsonaro during the second round of the 2018 presidential election. For Kim, Bolsonaro committed “electoral fraud” by promising to fight corruption in his government.

Former government leader in Congress and first-time ally, Joice Hasselmann (PSL-SP) represented against Bolsonaro on Friday. She accuses the president of a crime of responsibility for ideological falsehood and for interfering in an investigation by the Federal Police to obstruct justice and benefit her children. The complaint is based on Moro’s speech. “I did not work for a man who lies in public, I did not work for a man who betrays the anti-corruption symbol,” said Joice in announcing the action.

Centrão – a group that brings together legends such as PP, PL, Republicans, PSD and PTB – should not support the opening of a lawsuit now. Reason: Bolsonaro is rehearsing an approach with this bloc in an attempt to build an allied base. “There is no possibility to support a process now, because it is very difficult. I participated a lot in Dilma’s and I know that it is not easy. We would also be doing a promotion. We would take out a captain and put a general,” said the president of Solidariedade , deputy Paulinho da Força (SP).

From the PSD bench, deputy Hugo Leal (RJ) estimates that this is not the time. “This would be a disaster for the country. We are in the middle of a pandemic, at a time of calamity. I saw an impeachment in 1992 and was in 2016, it is unpleasant,” he said.

Opposition

At the other end, the opposition must campaign for any of the requests to move forward. Even before Moro’s departure, the PDT of ex-presidential candidate Ciro Gomes entered last Wednesday with a request also for crimes of responsibility and for insurgency against the right to health and crimes against national security.

Among the requests submitted to the Chamber, there are also representations of citizens outside of politics. An example is the military João Carlos Augusto Melo. He has already sent three requests to Congress requesting Bolsonaro’s removal from the presidency. Melo was also the author of several requests against Dilma.

“I ask Maia to start analyzing requests for the good of the people and Brazil. We need to survive this crisis with solidarity, isolation and a lot of trust in God,” he said.

Prerogative

It is up to the National Congress to judge whether Bolsonaro committed a crime of responsibility or not and the Mayor to follow up or file the representations with requests for removal of the president. One of these requests was made by a group of lawyers who decided to call the Supreme Court to force Maia to analyze it immediately. Last Thursday, the rapporteur of the case, Minister Celso de Mello, decided to give Rodrigo Maia 10 days to present information to the Court.

