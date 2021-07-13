Bolsonaro nominates evangelical pastor to supreme court

(Bloomberg) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has nominated Attorney General André Mendonça to the supreme court, making him the first evangelical to serve on the highest court.

The president announced his election after meeting Monday night with the president of the Supreme Federal Court, Luiz Fux, and highlighted Mendonça’s religion.

“He is extremely evangelical, he is an evangelical pastor,” Bolsonaoro told reporters. “I told him that I only make one request – and he says the deal is done – that once a week he begins the session with a prayer.”

Bolsonaro had long promised to appoint an evangelical judge to the supreme court. The country’s sizeable and growing evangelical population constitutes a key pillar of the president’s base of support, which becomes even more important as his popularity plummets to record lows just over a year after the next presidential election and in the midst of a vaccine scandal.

Mendonça, 48, served as Minister of Justice after the resignation of Sergio Moro. He will be the second judge nominated by Bolsonaro. The first, Kássio Nunes, was backed by the powerful group of centrist parties in Congress and was seen as helping Bolsonaro shore up support in the legislature.

“I thank God for life and for the possibility of serving my country,” Mendonça said in a statement after Bolsonaro’s announcement. “I thank President Jair Bolsonaro for his trust, as well as evangelical leaders, legislators and all those who have supported me.”

Mendonça’s name will be presented to the Senate in a few days. He will first have to go through a justice commission before a vote in plenary, in which at least 41 of the 81 senators must back him. If confirmed, Mendonça will occupy the seat left vacant by Marco Aurelio Mello, 75, who is retiring due to the age limit.

