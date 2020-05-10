Confronted by a popular in front of the Palácio da Alvorada who said “democracy asks for its resignation or impeachment”, the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, replied that he will remain in charge of the country until January 1, 2027. To continue in office until this date, Bolsonaro needs to win the 2022 president elections and serve a second term.

The president also minimized this Sunday, 10, expenses with corporate cards of the Presidency. For supporters, even without being questioned, he said that expenses went up because he had to send planes to China for repatriation of Brazilians who were isolated in Wuhan, due to the covid-19 outbreak. “There were four planes to China to pick up people there. Then he really spent,” he said.

The newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo showed that spending on the Presidency of the Republic’s corporate card, used to pay for President Jair Bolsonaro’s sensitive expenses, doubled in the first four months of 2020, compared to the average of the last five years.

The invoice in the period was R $ 3.76 million, which is posted monthly on the government’s Transparency Portal, but whose details are locked under lock and key by the Planalto Palace.

‘Revelation tea’

The statements were made late Sunday afternoon, when Bolsonaro stopped in front of the official residence to talk to supporters.

He had returned from a “revelation tea” ceremony at the house of federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), his son, who will father a girl.

“I will leave on January 1, 27,” Bolsonaro told the popular.

Unlike the vast majority of people who wait daily for the president in front of Alvorada, the man was not a supporter of Bolsonaro. When talking about the president’s resignation and impeachment, he was booed by the president’s supporters.

Over 30 impeachment requests

More than 30 impeachment requests against Bolsonaro were submitted to the legislature in about 16 months.

The mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), has already stated that it is not the time to put the issue on the agenda.

See too:

Bolsonaro walks to the Supreme Court to meet with Toffoli

.