On the first weekend after Sergio Moro’s resignation from the Ministry of Justice, President Jair Bolsonaro (without a party) opted this Sunday afternoon, 26, for a discreet appearance at the Palácio da Alvorada, without going to meet his supporters as custom.

Dressed in a yellow T-shirt and shorts, the president appeared at the entrance to the building, but never left the Palace. He was spotted by people who were in front of the water mirror that is next to the flags and divides the street from the extensive lawn that precedes access to Alvorada.

Bolsonaro did not go out to greet supporters. After the resignation of Sérgio Moro from the Ministry of Justice and Public Security on Friday, 24, the “enclosure” of the Palácio da Alvorada, where the people are waiting for an appearance by the president, dawned closed for the second day in a row. The space is usually open for supporters to position themselves as they arrive. Therefore, visitors stood in front of the water mirror.

The president took advantage of Sunday afternoon to “play” with a drone, which flew over the area of ​​the official residence of the Presidency of the Republic. Without an official agenda, he received the Minister of the Government Secretariat, Luiz Eduardo Ramos, and the lawyer Frederick Wassef, who represents one of the president’s sons, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ).

Earlier, Bolsonaro received Flávio. In Brasilia, a group of supporters held a demonstration in support of Bolsonaro and with attacks on Moro at the Esplanada dos Ministérios. Some protesters went to Alvorada waiting for the president, who was still at home until 5 pm.

