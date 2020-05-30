The tension between the government of Jair Bolsonaro and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) has risen sharply in recent days, to the point that the president said on Thursday (28/05) that “absurd orders are not being carried out”, threatening not to respect Court decisions.

Photo: EPA / Joedson Alves / BBC News Brasil

The statement came a day after the Federal Police carried out a major operation against parliamentarians, businessmen and Bolsonarist activists, authorized by Minister Alexandre de Moraes within the controversial Fake News inquiry.

If the threat materializes, Bolsonaro will be “abandoning the legality he swore to follow when he took office” and could suffer an impeachment, says Eloísa Machado, coordinator of the Supreme Project on the agenda at FGV Direito São Paulo, where she is also a professor of constitutional law.

An attentive observer of the Supreme Court, Machado tends to be a critical voice on the performance of ministers. She, however, considers that the Court has acted adequately in controlling federal government acts, and attributes to Bolsonaro the escalation of the crisis.

“The role of the STF, given by the Constitution, is to control the acts of the National Congress and the Executive Power. So, when the Supreme Court annuls the provisional measure of the Executive Power, it questions some decrees, and opens an investigation against the president and his ministers, no is doing nothing more than what the Constitution requires “, says Machado.

“If we have a Court that, during the year of 2020, is more active, perhaps this is explained by an Executive Branch that also challenges the logic of the Constitution”, he adds. “There is no equivalence between two wrong sides”.

The professor acknowledges that there are questions about how the Fake News inquiry was initiated, based on the STF’s internal regulations, but considers that the plenary may delimit the constitutionality of the investigation when judging actions that request its filing. In his reading, the attacks on the Supreme Court investigated in this inquiry are not mere “freedom of expression”, as stated by the president and his allies.

“What we are faced with is threats and incitement to violence and non-compliance with court orders, all of these (acts) typified as a crime under our legislation.”

Photo: Cleia Viana / Chamber of Deputies / BBC News Brasil

Machado points out that the Bolsonaro government, in addition to having its acts frequently questioned in the Court, also usually presents actions in the STF, where it accumulates victories and defeats.

A recent example of a positive result for his management was the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the Fiscal Responsibility Law, which ruled out the possibility of budgetary crime due to the sharp increase in spending in the coronavirus pandemic.

“It seems to me that the President likes the Court only when he gives a positive decision. When the decision is negative, he prefers not to play democracy and the rule of law. Only that our Constitution does not allow him to have this power to simply ignore judicial decisions, “critical.

Read below the interview granted on Thursday (05/28).

BBC News Brasil – In recent days, we have seen an even greater escalation of tension between the Bolsonaro government and the STF. Is there a wrong side to this fight, or are both Powers making mistakes?

Eloísa Machado – It is important, to begin with, to think carefully about the role of the Federal Supreme Court. The role of the STF, given by the 1988 Constitution, is to control the acts of the National Congress and the Executive Power, always, of course, according to the constitutional text. So when the Supreme Court overturns a provisional measure by the Executive Branch, questions some decrees, and opens an investigation against the president and his ministers, he is doing nothing more than the Constitution requires and mandates him to do. What we are seeing is a Court acting as such.

If we have a Court that, during the year 2020, is more active in the face of the controls that it needs to exercise over the acts of the Executive Branch, perhaps this is explained by an Executive Branch that also challenges the logic of the Constitution.

If we have an Executive Power that challenges the Constitution, that questions the integrity of our constitutional text and that challenges the authority of the Supreme, it seems to me that there is no equivalence between two wrong sides.

The Executive Branch seems to me to be considerably mistaken in the way it has dealt with the control that is legitimately exercised over its acts, and the Judiciary Branch has maintained considerable serenity, deciding each case by evaluating the legal reasons to eventually annul an illegal act by the President .

BBC News Brasil – President’s allies hit by Wednesday’s Federal Police operation say the Fake News investigation is illegal. They also claim that they have not committed a crime and are having their freedom of speech violated. How do you see these two issues?

Eloísa Machado – I will separate the confrontation of these two issues. A first theme, which is the main defense theme that is on all social networks and has been part of the speech of ministers and the President of the Republic, is that the Supreme Court would be unduly censoring the opinion of members of the government and their allies . In no way does this seem to be right.

We are not facing a case of freedom of expression, as far as we can ascertain. What we are faced with is threats and incitement to violence and non-compliance with court orders, all of these (acts) typified as a crime under our legislation.

It is clear that we all have freedom of expression, but we cannot commit a crime using this freedom. What we have is an ordinary (common) investigation. The investigation has found so far that these threats, that this incitement to violence and non-compliance with judicial decisions has been carried out in an articulated manner among some bloggers, deputies and parliamentary advisers and a financing nucleus of this threat machine until now.

So, the investigation adopted measures such as search and seizure, breach of confidentiality (tax and banking), called on some of these people to provide clarification in testimonies, and none of these measures is extraordinary. All of these measures are very common in the course of an investigation.

What is worrying in the Supreme Court inquiry, and we need to make this assessment, is that it is based on the STF internal rules, which says (in its article 43) that, in the event of a crime on the Court’s premises, the president of the Supreme Court may appoint a reporting minister to promote this investigation.

What we need to analyze is whether these threats disseminated, including through social networks, make up this interpretation of the Court’s environment, and also the extent of the powers of a judge who promotes an investigation.

There is a very important issue for the rule of law: the judge who participates in an investigation, who produces evidence of an accusation, cannot then become involved in the trial of this case. Alexandre de Moraes said that he will not do that, but the STF plenary needs to address this issue and face this central theme for the Democratic Rule of Law, which is to guarantee the impartiality of those who will evaluate these tests.

Dias Toffoli in an FTS session amid a coronavirus pandemic; Eloísa Machado highlights that ‘the great power of the president of the STF’ is to choose the guidelines for the trial in the plenary

Photo: Fellipe Sampaio / SCO / STF / BBC News Brasil

BBC News Brasil – Some jurists point out that this investigation ends up disrespecting some principles of Brazilian criminal law, of the Constitution. How can the Supreme Charter override constitutional principles? Is this the issue that the STF plenary will have to address? Recalling that there are actions questioning the legality of the inquiry under the rapporteur of Minister Edson Fachin, ready for trial since May 2019, but President Dias Toffoli refuses to take them to the plenary.

Eloísa Machado – The bylaws definitely do not override the Constitution. For that, we have no doubt. What we need to understand is: is there specific power for the STF to carry out investigations within the Court? If this power exists, that is, if the legitimacy of this article 43 of the bylaws is recognized, how should it be conducted in order to guarantee constitutional principles? What principles are these?

That of the judge’s impartiality, that whoever takes the evidence will definitely not be able to judge this case up front. The participation of the Public Prosecutor, who is the owner of the criminal action. Therefore, any complaint that comes out of this investigation must necessarily come out of the interpretation and discretion of the member of the Public Ministry.

So, even though the rapporteur Alexandre de Moraes tried to respond to the part of these criticisms, as he guaranteed that the complaint does in fact remain within the competence of the Public Ministry, (it must also be guaranteed) that he will not participate in the trial and that all steps required in this investigation are carried out in accordance with due legal process.

So, it is essential that the STF plenary discuss this inquiry, about the circumstances that it was created, if it had the adequate scope in terms of the internal rules so that it does not hurt the principles of the legal process and the Constitution, and also that there is a clear determination by that rapporteur, by Alexandre de Moraes, (so that he does not participate) in a possible judgment of someone based on the information from this investigation.

BBC News Brasil – How do you rate The President Dias Toffoli’s refusal to take the inquiry for analysis by the plenary? If this had been done, there could have been an endorsement by the plenary, giving more legitimacy to the investigation, or the investigation could have been closed from the beginning.

Eloísa Machado – The internal regulations of the Supreme also guarantee the power of the president’s agenda. So, the great power of the president of the STF, without a doubt, is to be able to choose what the plenary will judge or not. There is a lot of research criticizing the lack of transparency in the choice of criteria for these cases: why does a newer case eventually come before an older one? Why are controversial cases sometimes overlooked and not on the agenda?

Regardless of the debate that now arises in relation to the inquiry, the power of the president of the Supreme to rule what the plenary will judge is a matter of attention of all researchers and constitutionalists, and in a very critical way. Because what is more important than what the Court judges is what it does not judge. And the only person who does this filter is the president of the STF.

So, it is important that the Supreme Court also, not only based on the criticism made to the action related to this investigation, but to several other relevant actions, establish a clearer and more transparent internal policy on which the criteria will be to choose the cases that will be judged in plenary.

Bolsonaro is ‘little concerned with the integrity of the Constitution’ and ‘has authoritarian inclinations’ that need an institutional response, says Eloísa Machado

Photo: EPA / Joedson Alves / BBC News Brasil

BBC News Brasil – Some jurists who are supporting this investigation highlight the moment we are living in, of strong authoritarian manifestations by the Bolsonaro government and its allies. For this reason, they say, the STF would be justified in using heterodox instruments to counter alleged abuses by the Executive Branch. Does this context justify this investigation? Would the ends justify the means?

Eloísa Machado – In law, the ends do not justify the means and there are alternatives, there are legal paths offered by the Constitution so that these threats and incitement to crime are properly investigated. We are not talking about a scenario in which there is no law, there is no procedure, in which perhaps the Court would need to create something new. A Parliamentary Committee of Inquiry (in Congress) is already investigating exactly these same facts (the Fake News CPI).

We have had a complaint since the time of the elections about the presence of this machine of threats and the spreading of fake news (in the presidential campaign of Bolsonaro) to be investigated in the Electoral Court and which can even have very strong consequences (the impeachment of mandates) both for Jair Bolsonaro as for Mourão.

So, we have institutional paths for this issue to be resolved. When we start to change the procedure or make concessions in relation to due legal process, based on the defendant being tried or who is being investigated, we are already out of the rule of law and we are already entering a state that does not preserve these same procedural guarantees. And this is bad, this is not good for anyone.

My position is that there is no way out and there is no answer other than a constitutional answer. We have enough laws and we have institutions capable of offering that answer. And I hope that this path will be resumed as soon as possible to control the acts of the President of the Republic, who in fact is not at all concerned with the integrity of the Constitution, which raises the tone, which is quite irresponsible in relation to his speeches and attitudes and that has authoritarian inclinations. This is already quite evident.

Institutions need to be strengthened to control this authoritarian power and hold it accountable. Eventually, proceed to an impeachment process. Eventually, be able to conduct this criminal investigation into interference in the PF general directorate. So, there are institutional paths that are open, that can allow for this accountability. When institutions start to create exceptional decisions, they are weakened to present this answer, which is the answer that strengthens the constitutional logic.

So, in my perspective, a strong Court is very relevant to face authoritarianism, a respected and strong National Congress is also important to face authoritarianism, but the due legal process is there to ensure that we do not step up to their side and also become authoritarian along the way.

BBC News Brasil – The Bolsonaro government has given repeated signs that it is considering disregarding STF orders. On Thursday (28/05), the president said that “absurd orders are not fulfilled”. What can happen if the president actually disrespects an STF decision?

Eloísa Machado – Breaking a court decision is not an option that exists in law, it is not a constitutional option. If the president carries out this idea, he will be abandoning the legality that he swore to follow when he took office as President of the Republic. Judicial decision is fulfilled and is contested in the scope of the proceeding, with appeals, with other actions. That is how it is done in a Democratic Rule of Law.

When the President refuses to comply with a judicial decision, he incurs a crime of responsibility for disrespecting the commands of the Judiciary and may suffer an impeachment process. There is no disobedience to the Constitution that goes unpunished.

But here I want to draw your attention to one point: Bolsonaro also litigates in the STF. There are a number of actions that were proposed by President Jair Bolsonaro, including very recently, and he got positive responses. So, for example, when questioning the expansion of the Continuous Payment Benefit (approved by Congress), President Jair Bolsonaro filed the lawsuit, including he signs it with the attorney general of the Union. He was partially successful in this action.

In the same way with regard to the interpretation of the Fiscal Responsibility Law, to rule out a possible budgetary crime at the time of a calamity decree (due to the coronavirus pandemic), the Supreme Court also agreed with the position he claimed before the Court.

So, it seems to me that the President likes the Court only when he gives a positive decision. When the decision is negative, he prefers not to play democracy and the rule of law. However, our Constitution does not allow him to have this power to simply ignore laws, the Constitution and judicial decisions.

Bolsonaro beckons to supporters in Brasilia in a photo of May 17 – recent demonstrations favorable to him have included criticism of the STF, if not the request to close the court or impeach its members

Photo: REUTERS / Adriano Machado / BBC News Brasil

BBC News Brasil – You mentioned the lawsuits in the Electoral Court questioning the election of the slate of Jair Bolsonaro and Hamilton Mourão. This Tuesday (May 26), the new president of the TSE, Luís Roberto Barroso, said that it is possible to share information from the Fake News inquiry with the investigation of these actions. Does the fact that the legality of this inquiry is being questioned prevent this sharing?

Eloísa Machado – The sharing of evidence between processes is quite common in law, we call this borrowed evidence. For this to happen, you have to have parameters there for the performance of a lawyer, of due respected legal process, so that the evidence is complete. I do not think I have a specific question about the legality of the evidence produced during that investigation. What is placed there, especially, is the role of the judge, whether or not he will judge someone on the basis of the evidence he has collected himself.

This will certainly generate a new legal discussion, a new questioning, but legally this practice of lending evidence from one process to another is quite common. In establishing (in judgment by the STF plenary) what are the criteria for observing the due legal process in this investigation, this may prove to be evidence in the electoral process that is being conducted in the TSE.

BBC News Brasil – On Wednesday, Justice Minister André Mendonça filed for habeas corpus at the Supreme Court to prevent Education Minister Abraham Weintraub from giving evidence in the Fake News inquiry about his statement defending the arrest of Supreme Court ministers during the ministerial meeting on April 22. This generated criticism because it is usually the AGU that represents the government in the Supreme Court. Is it a serious case or not?

Eloísa Machado – There are several super interesting questions at this point. The Federal Attorney General’s Office is a State attorney, to preserve the interest of the Brazilian State, to facilitate the adoption of these policies (public elaborated by the federal government). There is already a first question as to whether the Union’s lawyers, and the Union’s attorney general in particular, should lend themselves to the criminal defense role of someone who is being accused of a crime in the exercise of public service.

Because the AGU’s defense of such a person can often conflict with the need to preserve the Union’s assets.

If we take classic cases of corruption or even misuse of purpose, AGU’s mission is to preserve public assets. How can she possibly defend someone accused of corruption in a criminal case because that person is a minister or possibly the President of the Republic? There is already a complicated question.

The second point is, we don’t even have the AGU, which would be questionable, acting in defense of private crimes committed by members of the government. What we have in the case of Weintraub is completely different. There is an accusation for which he already answers racism, an investigation that is open, and now we have a call for a deposition and he used a defense by the Minister of Justice, who was the former AGU.

The whole story seems very unreasonable. I do not recall a precedent for a Minister of Justice acting in defense of the private interests of someone in the government, this too can be understood as a type of misuse of purpose.

In addition to the very unusual way in which habeas corpus was proposed, there was not even a need for it. If Weintraub sees himself in the testimony as someone being investigated, he can simply say that he will not, because he does not need to incriminate himself, and the one who guarantees this right that he does not need to incriminate himself is the Supreme Federal Court itself, which said that the accused is not required to produce evidence against himself and, therefore, cannot be coercively conducted, for example.

So, (the request for habeas corpus) seems to me much more of a media effect, something to generate more of a reaction from the Supreme Court and be exploited (politically), than in fact a very sophisticated legal strategy. But now we will need to wait for the result of this habeas corpus proposed by the Minister of Justice, in defense of the Minister of Education’s particular interests.

[Nota da redação: Após a entrevista com a professora Eloísa Machado, a Polícia Federal compareceu ao Ministério da Educação na sexta-feira (29/05) para colher o depoimento de Weintraub, que optou por permanecer em silêncio, exercendo assim seu direito de não produzir provas contra si mesmo. Edson Fachin ainda não julgou o pedido de habeas corpus, e é possível que agora decida não analisá-lo, já que a tentativa de depoimento já ocorreu.]

BBC News Brasil – You are citing the Supreme Court’s judgment that it considered unconstitutional for a person to be coercively led to testify when he is under investigation, a decision taken in an action that the PT presented after the coercive conduction of former President Lula in the Operation Car wash. So, was Weintraub already free to appear for this decision?

Eloísa Machado – That was the argument he used in habeas corpus. So, he would not even need to have filed habeas corpus, all he needed was a communication that he would use this guarantee (which protects him) that he would not need to incriminate himself (in a deposition).

After this Lava Jato context of countless coercive conductions, including people who were in hospital, and also that spectacular driving by ex-president Lula, filmed by helicopter, etc., the Supreme Court was very calm in saying that the deposition is a guarantee of accused: if he wants to explain himself, he has to have that opportunity, but he cannot be forced to testify on a subject that can incriminate him.

So, the legal solution would be very simple, and this whole maneuver of Minister of Justice entering habeas corpus seems to me very little legally explainable, but politically it might make sense to them.

At a ministerial meeting on April 22, which had its recording published by court order, the Minister of Education, Abraham Weintraub, defended the arrest of STF ministers

Photo: REUTERS / Adriano Machado / BBC News Brasil

BBC News Brasil – After Weintraub’s speech at the ministerial meeting calling STF ministers vagabonds and defending their arrests, some ministers like Luís Roberto Barroso and Marco Aurélio Mello said they would not take action on this, perhaps to not take this crisis forward . And Alexandre de Moraes came as a decision in this investigation, which is questionable, asking for his testimony. Is it a decision that shows a reaction to Weintraub, but ends up throwing more wood at the fire for nothing?

Eloísa Machado – We are certainly facing a crime of offense against the honor of ministers. So the decision by Celso de Mello (who authorized the video of the meeting to be released and determined that the attacked ministers should be communicated) is looking at this aspect. He says that the minister who is offended may have the need to request private criminal action for this to be assessed.

It seems to me that Alexandre de Moares’ justification is different, that the minister was concerned with (Weintraub’s) speech that would put everyone in jail, that has to end this Power. It seems to me that what is placed there, at least in the pertinence of Moraes calling Weintraub to testify, is the incitement to violence against the Powers. Moraes even mentions in this decision some articles of the National Security Law, which would support this question before Weintraub.

So, they are decisions that are looking at different approaches: one looks at the honor of the ministers, in the specific hypothesis of the use of the expression vagabonds, and another discussion is this incitement that you have to put in jail, which dialogues with the object of the inquiry (from Fake News) by Alexandre de Moares.

BBC News Brasil – Before Augusto Aras took over the Attorney General’s Office in October, parliamentarians and parties used to submit requests for investigation directly to the PGR. As Aras is seen as aligned to the government, they started to present it to the STF, which only sends it to Aras, generating a political fact. Do you consider this role of parliamentarians adequate? Or is it a misuse of the judiciary in political disputes?

Eloísa Machado – We are facing a major problem in the face of the performance of the current Attorney General. And, in fact, we perceive as that guarantee of the triple list, that there is a restriction of the nomination (from the president to the position of PGR) based on a list chosen by his own career (a practice inaugurated by Lula in 2003, but which is not mandatory ), made sense. This indeed brought a greater degree of independence to this attorney general. What we see with Aras is that he did not question the constitutionality of virtually any act of the Bolsonaro government in 2019.

And look, there was a lot (questionable), in the scope of weapons, socio-environmental rights, rights of children and adolescents … a lot of acts by the Executive Branch. And the Attorney General moved just to question (with an action at the Supreme Court) specifically a policy that changed the internal structure of the Public Ministry in 2019.

It arrives in 2020, the pandemic begins, this whole discussion of policy desynchronization between subnational entities (States and municipalities) and the Central Government, and neither is the PGR that assumes this role, which it has always had, of preserving the Constitution.

Enough (the question of) criminal responsibility (of the president) and Aras begins to file everything, overlooks possible criminal practices on the part of the President of the Republic. A series of crime news related to the conduct of President Jair Bolsonaro in inciting non-compliance with preventive sanitary measures, when he went to the street and urged people not to comply with the isolation, were summarily filed by the PGR.

When (Sergio) Moro’s testimony came (about the possible political interference in the PF), it seems to me that Aras needed to answer that question anyway (and for that reason he opened an investigation).

It is necessary to have an attorney-general with independence who fully fulfills his constitutional mission. Parliamentarians and anyone can actually present a crime report. But there are actually different procedures: there is a criminal procedure that is applied to everyone, and there is a criminal procedure provided for in the Constitution that is applied to the President of the Republic. It is not yet known how this works.

For example, in the event that Aras files all criminal representations against the president, does he have no control over what the PGR does? This is an issue that will certainly need to be addressed by the Supreme Court. Can the Supreme Court reevaluate a filing in the event of a proven omission of the PGR? These are questions that will get there.

So, it seems to me that this direct search for the STF may already be an attempt to, given the omission of the body responsible for doing this, make ministers aware at least of what is happening. And then Minister Celso de Mello was irreproachable (by sending the request for seizure of Bolsonaro’s cell phone presented by parties to the PGR).

Ele encaminhou ao procurador-geral da República, e falou: “você tem que fazer esse trabalho, avalie se está certo ou não (o pedido de investigação do celular), arque com o ônus de uma decisão de arquivamento ou de prosseguimento (do pedido), e o meu papel aqui é avaliar se tudo isso vai ser feito dentro da legalidade”.

BBC News Brasil – O Congresso deve tornar a lista tríplice obrigatória? Há também propostas no Congresso para proibir a recondução do PGR para novos mandatos, ou que seja estabelecida uma quarentena até que um ex-PGR possa ser indicado ao STF, tudo para que o PGR não fique tentado a querer agradar o presidente. Seriam mudanças positivas?

Eloísa Machado – Sim, é importante avaliar nosso desenho institucional e corrigir no que for preciso. Então, medidas como a incorporação da lista tríplice na lei para indicação do PGR é um dos caminhos. Outros caminhos, por exemplo, é a necessidade de uma quarentena para quem ocupa o cargo de AGU, de ministro do STJ e de PGR possa ser indicado ao Supremo, justamente para evitar que esses cargos sejam instrumentalizados no interesse particular para uma eventual indicação.

Então, me parece que uma série de medidas tem sido pensada para se aprimorar os mecanismos institucionais e tornar eles mais legítimos, mais transparentes e mais controláveis.

