BRASÍLIA – President Jair Bolsonaro “dribbled” supporters and the press on Tuesday morning, 28, and went to practice target shooting. After leaving the Palácio da Alvorada around 7:35 am, earlier than usual, the president posted on his social media a video in which he appears next to a target pierced by bullets and celebrates his performance with the crosshairs.

“Ten shots. The worst was (score) eight. Okay, right? After 30 years inactive,” says the president in the post, in which he appears in a shirt, tie, pen in his pocket and an ear protector used in training. shot. “Good morning, everyone,” he wrote next to the image.

The framing of the video does not allow knowing if Bolsonaro had a gun in his hand. The president left the Army in 1988, after being subjected to an internal lawsuit for having published an article in Veja magazine in which he complained about the low salary of the military. By the time he went to the reserve, as a retired captain, Bolsonaro had already been elected to his first post as a politician, as a councilor in Rio de Janeiro.

Until the publication on social networks, made at 9:30 am, the Presidency’s Special Communication Secretariat (Secom) did not know how to inform the president’s whereabouts. When questioned, she was also unable to say where the images were recorded.

The visit to the place where he trained on target practice was not foreseen in the president’s agenda, who left the official residence earlier than usual. Bolsonaro’s first appointment on the day is a meeting at the Planalto Palace with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and the Special Secretary for Privatization and Divestment, Salim Mattar. In the afternoon, Bolsonaro receives the summit of ministers in the Plateau for a meeting of the Government Council.

Not even the supporters who feed the YouTube channel “Cafezinho com Pimenta” were able to register the departure of the president of Alvorada this Tuesday. Daily, the group broadcasts Bolsonaro’s conversations live with the cheerleaders who usually await him at the entrance to the official residence.

The president’s “flight” to target practice comes after a day of major court decisions affecting the government. Yesterday, Minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Celso de Mello authorized the opening of an investigation to investigate the statements of former Minister of Justice Sérgio Moro against President Jair Bolsonaro. The decision meets the request of the Attorney General, Augusto Aras.

The inquiry must determine whether the crimes of ideological falsehood, coercion in the course of the process, administrative advocacy, malfeasance, obstruction of justice, privileged passive corruption, slanderous denunciation and crime against honor have been committed.

The investigation request came after Sérgio Moro left the Ministry of Justice last Friday (24). In the statement in which he announced his resignation, he accused Bolsonaro of trying to politically interfere in the command of the Federal Police to gain access to classified information and intelligence reports. The president denied the charges the same day.

In addition, also yesterday the state obtained in Federal Justice the right to obtain the covid-19 tests made by the president. By decision of Judge Ana Lúcia Petri Betto, the Federal Government was given 48 hours to provide “the reports of all exams” made by the President to identify the infection or not by the new coronavirus.

Bolsonaro took the virus test twice in March, after returning from an official mission to the United States, where he met with President Donald Trump. On both occasions, the Chief Executive said, via social media, that he tested negative for the disease, but did not display a copy of the results. At least 23 people who accompanied the Brazilian president on the trip to the United States, including close aides, were later diagnosed with the disease.

