LONDON – The British economy newspaper Financial Times wrote an editorial in its online version on the self-destruction of “Trump Tropical“. According to the publication, the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, is paving the way for his own impeachment and illustrated by saying that, in the novel”The Doctor and the Monster“, now it’s time for the monster to rule.

The journal noted that since the return of democracy in 1985, all but one president ended their careers ignominiously. “Two suffered impeachment, two were spotted on corruption charges, one was arrested and another triggered a financial crisis. Only Fernando Henrique Cardoso, a centrist who ruled from 1995 to 2002, has his reputation intact “, he quoted.

For the British vehicle, after dismissing Justice Minister Sérgio Moro last Friday, Bolsonaro now appears determined to join his predecessors in the “presidential hall of horrors” – in fact, Moro resigned, saying it was clear that the president no longer wanted him in office. The FT recalled that Moro was the second key minister to leave in eight days, as Twitter had dismissed the popular health minister the week before for resisting his efforts to minimize the coronavirus pandemic.

Moro’s resignation is particularly serious for two reasons, according to the newspaper. First, he was a hero of Bolsonaro’s conservative supporters. When he was a judge known for his anti-corruption work, he helped to arrest the icon of the left and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Second, Moro claimed to have given up in protest against the president’s decision to fire the Federal Police chief and replace him with a more flexible individual, willing to share information about current investigations. “Brazilians suspect that Bolsonaro’s maneuvers were aimed at protecting his powerful children from prosecutions in investigations that covered illegal campaign financing and links with paramilitaries,” the Financial Times said.

If proven, Moro’s explosive charges could constitute grounds for impeachment, according to the publication, which recalled that they triggered Brazil’s worst political crisis since Dilma Rousseff was impeached in 2016. “Nicknamed ‘Trump of the Tropics’ by his mastery of social media, his ability to stimulate supporters and his poisonous attacks on opponents, Bolsonaro disturbed the Brazilian elite by disregarding the Constitution, demonstrating intolerance for gays, women and blacks and indifference to burning the Amazon rainforest “, he quoted. But the business world and investors have tolerated it as the best hope of resuming the economy after a severe recession and years of mismanagement and corruption on the left.

The editorial continues, saying that Economy Minister Paulo Guedes presented bold economic reforms and, last year, approved the pension reform to ease public finances. This success led investors to an optimism that the “adults in the room”, as the more moderate members of the Bolsonaro government are known, could move forward on reforms, despite the president’s dangerous antics – a kind of administration in the manner of “The Doctor and the monster”.

“Now, as in Stevenson’s Gothic novel, Hyde took over,” brought the editorial, in reference to the character of the monster, by Scotsman Robert Louis Stevenson. Any lingering positive sentiment has evaporated amid a threefold crisis: a deepening of the public health emergency, a deep economic recession and a political calamity.

Long a player, Bolsonaro has bet increasingly high on denying the seriousness of the coronavirus. Brazil has done so few tests, according to the publication, that the official figures are unreliable, but even these show that infections are spreading rapidly. The daily stressed that the peak is yet to come and the public health system is already struggling. “The commodity-dependent economy is very vulnerable; the IMF predicts that GDP will shrink 5.3% this year, much worse than sub-Saharan Africa,” he compared.

So far, Bolsonaro has proved resistant. For now, its main supporters remain loyal, but former supporters of the Armed Forces are becoming uncomfortable with the situation. Congress is also starting to flex its muscles. And there are rumors of new ministers leaving. “Passionate about conspiracy theories, Bolsonaro has repeatedly accused opponents of conspiring to overthrow him. The reality is that the president of Brazil is justifying his impeachment alone.”

