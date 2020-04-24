After almost 15 months as Minister of Justice, Sérgio Morodeix left the government in an entirely understandable way if we consider that he did not have the autonomy and even less conditions to fulfill the role he was promised when he accepted the position in November 2018.

It should be remembered that Sérgio Moro, before becoming a minister, came from a career in the judiciary that gained sudden fame for his work in the Lava Jato operation. His coming to the government was a risky gamble for himself not only for giving up his status as Judge for the condition of “politician” due to the nature of the new position, but above all for giving the government of Jair Bolsonaro a personal prestige that at that time moment gave him the status of one of the most popular public men in the country.

As minister, Sérgio Moro accumulated public conflicts with the President of the Republic that had at least two consequences: 1) the loss of status as a strong man of the government that would be a natural result of his public prestige and 2) the beginning of a process of erosion of its political-electoral capital, conquered by its performance, often contested within the scope of the legality of some decisions, during the Lava Jato operation, and crucial for the maintenance of personal political projects since it could no longer return to the magistracy.

What will be Sergio Moro’s future? Considering the electoral capital that he still holds, the search for a candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic – most likely – or for the government of Paraná, where he has an electoral domicile, are the most likely destinations. By leaving the Bolsonaro government at that moment, and not being linked to the president’s stance in relation to the covid-19 and still establishing a position for the autonomy of the Federal Police in the context of investigating the fake news, which reaches the president’s children, allows Moro to maintain social prestige and plead for more ambitious electoral flights. If he stayed a little longer in the government, he would certainly increase his wear and tear, and with that, his ambitions would fall to the positions of senator or deputy.

What is the future of the Bolsonaro government? This is even more uncertain. Bolsonaro’s stance in dismissing his most popular minister at the moment and one who lends the government a moral standing in the fight against corruption is not rational in terms of seeking governance. It becomes even more difficult to understand Bolsonaro’s attitude because it occurs at the same moment he seeks to sew the formation of a political base, including with Vamos, a party more aligned with Moro, to try to reverse the government’s continuing defeats in Congress.

It is good to remember that political parties, despite negotiating government positions in exchange for political support, also do electoral calculations. Dilma Rousseff’s impeachment showed this clearly. And at this point, for many parties, siding with Moro may make more sense for their electoral survival than assuming the status of “do” or “government” parties.

By frying Sérgio Moro, Jair Bolsonaro not only dangerously increased his isolation, but also built his biggest political opponent for 2022, if he is a candidate for reelection or ends his term. Moro will even be able to show his political strength with the possibility of interfering already in these 2020 elections.

* Marco Antonio Teixeira is a political scientist and professor at FGV-SP

