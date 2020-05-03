The right-wing populism that grew as a political movement and came to power in recent years in different parts of the globe has not given a unique response to the covid-19 pandemic.

Photo: Isac Nóbrega / PR / BBC News Brasil

Dutch political scientist Cas Mudde, who has studied the ultra-right for almost three decades, identifies among politicians of this hue from a “stereotyped” approach – denying reality and trying to spread conspiracy theories about the new coronavirus – to even more forceful, even if late actions .

The Brazilian president, for him, does not fit into a specific group. “From what I could see, when talking about the response to covid-19 – or the lack of it – Bolsonaro has a category of his own, as the most ignorant and most isolated ultra-right leader in the world,” says the professor at the University of Georgia, in the United States.

The researcher refers in part to the fact that Bolsonaro deliberately disobeyed the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) – when he left to visit commercial establishments and greet supporters on the street, denying the risk that the new coronavirus represents to public health -, while, in parallel, it faces opposition within the administration itself, which culminated in disagreements with the now ex-ministers of Health, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, and of Justice, Sergio Moro.

In his latest work, The Far Right Today (“A Ultradireita Hoje”, unedited in Brazil), released at the end of 2019, Mudde talks about the most recent rise of right-wing populism in the world for non-specialized audiences.

Political scientist Cas Mudde has authored ‘The Far Right Today’ and has been researching the far right for nearly 30 years

Photo: Personal archive / BBC News Brasil

He divides the far right into two large groups, the extreme right (“extreme right”), which completely rejects democracy, and the radical right (“radical right”), which still operates within democratic institutions, that stands against fundamental values ​​of this system, such as the separation of powers and the rights of minorities.

According to him, Bolsonaro is part of the latter group.

Read below the interview given by email to BBC News Brasil.

BBC News Brasil – How has the radical / extreme right been positioned in relation to measures to contain the covid-19 pandemic?

Cas Mudde – The different responses of utradireita are spread over practically the whole spectrum of possibilities. From completely denying (the risk of the new coronavirus), like President Bolsonaro in Brazil, or minimizing it, like President (of the United States, Donald) Trump, to a late but blunt response, like Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India and Viktor Orbán in Hungary.

There are also those who criticize the situation parties for taking measures that they consider too lenient, such as the ultraviolet acronyms in the Netherlands. (In the country, radical right-wing parties such as Forum for Democracy (FvD) and Party for Freedom (PVV), which oppose the center coalition led by Prime Minister Mark Rutte, have advocated a quarantine similar to that adopted by most countries in Europe) .

Bolsonaro often ignores WHO recommendations

Photo: Evaristo Sa / . / BBC News Brasil

BBC News Brasil – Why do we see such different responses?

Mudde – There are internal and external reasons. Bolsonaro and Trump are generally reluctant to accept what they dislike or believe might harm them politically, while Modi and Orbán are professional politicians, who understand that reality can be distorted, but not ignored.

It also makes a difference whether you are in power or in opposition. In opposition, the ultra-right needs to criticize the government’s response, whatever it may be, because that is its model of doing politics.

Finally, there is also the fact that some countries have been hit harder by the pandemic – and earlier – than others.

BBC News Brasil – How do you see President Jair Bolsonaro’s response to the disease here in Brazil, and what category does it fall into?

Mudde – From what I could see, when talking about the response to covid-19 – or the lack of it – Bolsonaro has a category of his own, as the most ignorant and most isolated ultra-right leader in the world.

Even Trump has recognized what the disease means, even though he thinks the threat is not as serious as the health officials – and Democratic Party politicians – say and is concerned about the state of the American economy, a variable he believes will decide the upcoming presidential elections and his possible re-election.

British premier was hospitalized with covid-19 and returned to work on Monday (27/04)

Photo: Pippa Fowles / Downing Street / BBC News Brasil

BBC News Brasil – Both the American President and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, resisted at the beginning of the pandemic, but eventually recognized its size and the risks it poses to public health. It is possible that, once the number of infected and dead reaches a level that is too high, it becomes difficult for the ultra-right to maintain what you have already called a “stereotyped response” – denial of reality, distraction from the public with conspiracy theories and a slow and hesitant reaction to the disease?

Mudde – Yes, I think they were forced to recognize the meaning of covid-19 by the circumstances. In Trump’s case, the deadly outbreak in New York, his hometown, clearly affected him.

So far, Brazil has not been hit with such devastating numbers (as the United States), but everything indicates that the peak of the pandemic in the country is right there, and this will probably cause a change in Bolsonaro’s position – even if he remains more skeptical than than the rest, to at least try to keep up appearances after ignoring the problem for so long.

BBC News Brasil – In a recent article, you stated that, given the different responses given by the far right to the pandemic, the new coronavirus probably “would not kill populism”, adding that “some would win, others would lose and others would come out the same”. What factors will determine who will be the winners and losers when this is all over?

Mudde – First and foremost, the number of deaths from covid-19 in each country.

Then, the economic impact caused by social isolation measures.

Third, the narrative that becomes dominant about how the government responded to the pandemic. In some places, rulers will come out as winners, in others, as losers.

Given that many ultra-right leaders – or coalitions with ultra-right parties – have given similar responses to those presented by “conventional” politics, I don’t think there will be much difference.

For political scientist, Trump was forced by circumstances to change his stance towards the new coronavirus

Photo: Kevin Dietsch / EPA / BBC News Brasil

BBC News Brasil – How can the economic crisis that is likely to impact the current wave of right-wing populism?

Mudde – As I said, this will be part of the political effort when things go back to “normal”, when different aspects of politics will try to convince voters that their eventual proposals are better, when talking about both health and economics.

Despite popular belief, ultra-right parties have not benefited as much from the 2008 financial crisis. (Mudde argues in this article that the electoral data in the 28 European Union countries in the elections after the so-called Great Depression does not allow a correlation to be established between the advance of ultra-right and the economic difficulties of the period).

When the focus is mainly on the economy, these parties generally have less to offer, as their main themes are more socio-cultural than socio-economic.

BBC News Brasil – In Brazil, although opinion polls indicate that the majority of the population is in favor of social isolation measures, Bolsonaro often disobeys the recommendations – goes out on weekends to visit commercial establishments, greets supporters and endorses demonstrations against the Quarantine. What are the risks of this strategy?

Mudde – Governing for the base (and not for the country) is always risky, but particularly risky if your base is very small.

Trump also rules for the base, but his base is increasingly formed by the universe of Republican voters. In addition, he manages to benefit from the infrastructure of one of the country’s two major parties (the Republican Party).

Hungary’s prime minister is among the right-wing populist leaders who have been responding more forcefully to the pandemic – on the other hand, he has used the crisis to concentrate powers

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

Bolsonaro has neither. In the end, few voters actually voted for him. People voted against the PT – and there may be other anti-PT candidates in the next elections, eventually with a larger party infrastructure behind.

BBC News Brasil – Anti-corruption rhetoric was an important pillar of the speech that elected Bolsonaro. One of the symbols of the operation that exposed corruption schemes involving the PT, the ex-judge Sergio Moro, resigned as Minister of Justice and accused the President of trying to interfere politically in the Federal Police. Could an eventual political crisis resulting from this split make room for the appearance of the “next anti-PT candidate” to which you refer?

Mudde – That. Unlike Trump, Bolsonaro has been faced with a kind of insurrection within the administration itself – something that weakens him.

BBC News Brasil – The current wave of right-wing populism is marked by the denial of Science – from climate change to vaccines. Can the pandemic and the efforts of the scientific community in search of answers about the disease possibly change this characteristic?

Mudde – No, I don’t think many people will think differently after the pandemic.

The stereotype of ultra-right voters is that they deny climate change and covid-19, but that is not exactly it.

In general, they accept that they exist, but they deny specific points – and, therefore, they believe in other solutions (not endorsed by scientific knowledge).

Given that it will take a long time before we can really understand what is the most effective response against the new coronavirus – if we ever know, as it depends on a wide spectrum of factors that varies from country to country – this discussion will be primarily determined for politics instead of science.

