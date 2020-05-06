BRASILIA. The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, again denied on Tuesday that he intends to interfere with the Federal Police, of which he was accused by former minister Sergio Moro, and without answering a question he sent journalists to “shut up.”

Bolsonaro greeted a small group of followers at the gates of the Palacio de la Alvorada, his official residence in Brasilia, and then turned to reporters to claim what he called a “rogue press” and a “liar.”

The governor confirmed that, after appointing Commissioner Rolando De Souza as the new director of the Federal Police, the superintendent of that agency in Rio de Janeiro, Carlos Henrique Oliveira, will leave that position and occupy the national deputy director of that institution.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed the replacement of the chief of police for Rio de Janeiro, where two of his sons are under investigation.

This was the first decision made by new national police chief Rolando Alexandre Souza, whom Bolsonaro appointed on Monday in a closed-door ceremony after the country’s highest court decision to block the appointment of a friend of his family.

The right-wing president denied having interfered in the appointments to protect his son, as denounced by his former Justice Minister Sergio Moro, who resigned on April 24 saying that Bolsonaro was pressuring him to change to the police leadership.

“The federal police are not investigating any of my relatives, myself or my children,” an annoyed Jair Bolsonaro told dozens of journalists outside the presidential palace.

Bolsonaro said the outgoing chief of the Rio police was named executive director of the federal police in Brasilia, the second-highest post in the security force, but essentially a desk job with no involvement in the investigations.

Irritated by the published headlines that pointed to a political meddling in police appointments, Bolsonaro harshly criticized journalists, whom he called “scoundrels” who only publish “infamous” news.

The ex-minister Sergio Moro declared before the Justice that the Brazilian president wanted to have control of the Federal Police in Rio de Janeiro, according to documents revealed this Tuesday by judicial sources.

“You have 27 Federal Police superintendencies” in the country and “I only want the one in Rio,” Moro declared.

