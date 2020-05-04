Vice President Hamilton Mourão minimized on Monday (4) the participation of Jair Twitter in a new anti-democratic act and stated that the president will not exceed the limits established by the Constitution. The general also asked for more “harmony” between the Powers, referring to the decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), which suspended the appointment of delegate Alexandre Ramagem to the general directorate of the Federal Police.

General Mourão stated that there is “no reason” for concern after President Bolsonaro’s lines that he will no longer “admit interference” and that “from now on there is no more talk”. “The president is committed that he has sworn to defend the Constitution and he will not go beyond those limits. He makes this very clear and I think that we have to be much more guided by actions than often words that are said at some point of greater exaltation “, said Mourão in an interview with Rádio Gaúcha.

The vice president downplayed Bolsonaro’s participation in Sunday’s acts in which protesters called for military intervention. “Just as there were people who asked for more radical ideas, which in the end do not stop standing, most were there simply and simply to support the President Bolsonaro government”, he defended.

On Bolsonaro’s claim that the Armed Forces are on the side of the government, Mourão said that the institution considers itself an element of the Brazilian state. “When the president speaks in support of the Armed Forces, it is institutional support for him as head of state and head of government,” he said.

Mourão did not make direct criticisms, but asked for more “harmony” between the Powers when commenting on the decision of the STF minister Alexandre de Moraes, which suspended the appointment of Alexandre Ramagem to the PF. “The Powers have to seek to harmonize more and understand the limit of each person’s responsibility”, he declared. “In my view, I believe that it is the responsibility of the President of the Republic to choose his assistants, whether we like it or not.”

General Hamilton Mourão reinforced the tone of the interview given to Rádio Gaúcha in a Twitter post. The vice president spoke of “discord and intrigue” that “muddied” the national environment, stressed that “no one will break the Constitution” and that “each branch has its limits and responsibilities”.

At a time when the national environment is being clouded by discord and intrigue, it is important to make it clear, as President @jairbolsonaro declared yesterday, that no one will break the Constitution. Now, each Power has its limits and responsibilities. pic.twitter.com/cfRQhFEXoL – General Hamilton Mourão (@GeneralMourao) May 4, 2020

