President Jair Bolsonaro joked this Friday – a day when Brazil broke a record in the daily record of deaths from the new coronavirus, with 751 deaths – the criticisms it had received since the day before when it said it would organize a barbecue at the Palácio da Dawn on Saturday, again contradicting recommendations for social distance.

In the late afternoon of this Friday, Bolsonaro said he intends to receive about 3 thousand people in the fraternization at the official residence.

“Whoever is here tomorrow, we go inside. Three thousand people at the barbecue tomorrow,” he said, laughing and applauding supporters.

Since Thursday night, Bolsonaro has been talking about the subject. First he had announced that he would receive about 30 guests for the barbecue and that he would charge 70 reais from each of them. Then, in a joke tone, the number of guests was increasing.

The president’s speech comes at a time when he defends measures to relax social isolation.

Brazil recorded 751 more deaths due to the coronavirus this Friday, reaching the total mark of 9,897, while the number of cases of the disease in the country had daily high of 10,222, reaching 145,328, informed the ministry.

