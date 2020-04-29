President opposes Advocacy-General of the Union and nods that he did not give up controversial appointment for director-general of the Federal Police, which had been barred by the Supreme Court. “I am in charge,” he said. President Jair Bolsonaro contradicted an official note released by the Attorney General’s Office (AGU), according to which the government would not appeal against the decision of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) to suspend the appointment of delegate Alexandre Ramagem for the post of director general of the Federal Police.

On Wednesday, Bolsonaro told journalists and supporters at the entrance to the Alvorada Palace that he plans to appeal the decision, taken by STF minister Alexandre de Moraes. “I want the Ramage there. It is an interference, right? We will do everything for the Ramage”, said the president. “If it isn’t, his time will come, and we’ll put someone else on.”

Hours after Moraes’ decision, the government had rendered Ramage’s appointment void. Later, commenting on the AGU note, Bolsonaro said that appealing the STF decision is “a duty of the agency”. If this occurs, the case must go to the Supreme Court’s 11 ministers for analysis.

“I want Ramage there. It is an interference, right? We will do everything for Ramage. If it is not, his time will come, and we will put someone else,” said Bolsonaro, quoted by the G1 news portal. “I’m in charge,” he said.

Also, on Wednesday, during the inauguration ceremony of the new Minister of Justice, André de Almeida Mendonça, Bolsonaro said that Ramage would be sworn in “soon”. Speaking, he said he respects the judiciary and stressed the independence between the three branches of government.

“I respect the Judiciary, I respect its decisions, but we, first of all, respect our Constitution,” he said, adding that Ramage was prevented from taking office by a “monocratic decision by an STF minister”.

“I am sure that this dream of mine, more of it, will soon be realized for the good of our Federal Police and our Brazil”, declared the president. “One of the important positions, which I nominate, is that of the director general of the Federal Police.”

Close links with the Bolsonaro clan

Ramage, a friend of President Jair Bolsonaro’s family, had been officially nominated for the job on Tuesday. His inauguration was expected to occur at 3 pm this Wednesday.

Moraes’ decision responded to an injunction request by the Democratic Labor Party (PDT). In the lawsuit, the caption pointed out that the nomination revealed “flagrant abuse of power, in the form of misuse of purpose” and mentioned accusations by former minister Sergio Moro against the president.

Moraes listed the party’s arguments and pointed out that the PF is not an “intelligence body of the Presidency”.

“Such events, together with the fact that the Federal Police is not an intelligence agency of the Presidency of the Republic, but rather exercises, under the terms of article 144, paragraph 1, VI of the Federal Constitution, exclusively, the functions of the Union’s judicial police , including in several confidential investigations, demonstrate, in the initial cognition, the necessary requirements for the granting of the requested preliminary measure are present “, wrote Moraes.

Before being nominated for the PF, Ramagem held the position of director of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin). He is a friend of the president’s children, especially councilman Carlos Bolsonaro. The very appointment to the head of Abin was attributed to his proximity to Carlos.

The choice for the PF of a figure so close to the Bolsonaro clan had provoked criticism in the political, judicial and police circles. Parties had already warned that they would take a judicial offensive to bar the nomination, accusing the president of acting to shield his clan. Even Planalto aides had warned the president about the potential erosion of a flood of lawsuits against the appointment of Ramage.

The delegate should replace Maurício Valeixo, who was exonerated last week by Bolsonaro. The episode led to the departure of ex-judge Sergio Moro from the Ministry of Justice. Upon leaving office, Moro accused the president of political interference in the PF.

The president had not been hiding that he was dissatisfied with the corporation and especially with Valeixo, Moro’s trusted man, who worked in Paraná with the then judge during Operation Lava Jato.

The tension had already started last year, but intensified in the last few weeks when the PF started investigating Bolsonar deputies involved in the call for anti-constitutional demonstrations and figures suspected of coordinating a fake news network, among them one of the president’s sons, the councilman Carlos.

Upon leaving office, Moro revealed an exchange of messages in which President Bolsonaro demanded an exchange of command from the Federal Police after citing an investigation involving government allies.

RC / ots

______________

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

| App | Instagram | Newsletter

See too:

Celso de Mello opens investigation to investigate Moro’s accusations against Bolsonaro

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages.

